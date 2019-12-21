Smoke Eaters forward Kent Johnson finishes off a slick goal against Cowichan Capitals goalie in a 4-3 win on Friday at the Cominco Arena. Jim Bailey photo.

Trail Smoke Eaters complete comeback over the Cowichan Capitals

Trail forward Owen Ozar scored the game winner in a 4-3 Smoke Eaters victory over the Capitals

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Owen Ozar scored the game winner and tallied a three-point night in a 4-3 win over the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Friday at the Cominco Arena.

Ozar intercepted a backpass in the Capital’s zone and drove hard to the net. His first shot was stopped by Cowichan goalie Zach Borgiel, but the Smokies forward chipped in the rebound at 12:09 of the third period to break the 3-3 tie.

The win against a strong Capitals team is a definite boost for the Smoke Eaters heading into the holidays, and improves their record to 23-13-2-1-1. Trail sits just five points back of Penticton in the Interior Division standings and is comfortably in second place with an eight point cushion on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Kent Johnson opened the scoring with another spectacular effort, as he circled behind the net and lifted the puck, a la ‘Michigan,’ over the shoulder of Borgiel from behind the net for a 1-0 Trail lead at 12:28 of the opening frame.

Cowichan answered, however, less than two minutes later, with Matthew Crasa beating Smokies goalie Logan Terness on the power play to tie it.

Tanner Sidaway put Cowichan up 2-1 at 5:53, but Johnson tied it, making a slick move in front and backhanding it top shelf on the Cowichan goalie with 4:16 to go in the first.

Cowichan captain Cruz Cote finished a 2-on-1 at 15:46 of the second period, beating Terness low blocker side to put the Caps up 3-2 for the only goal in the middle frame.

The Smokies came back in the third, with Mike Colella wristing a shot through traffic to tie the game at 14:55.

Ozar’s game winner came less than two minutes later, and the Smoke Eaters held on for the 4-3 victory.

Terness stopped 38 shots, while Borgiel blocked 24 in the Capitals net. Cowichan went 1-for-7 on the power play, and Trail 0-for-3.

Ozar earned first star, Johnson second, and Cote the game’s third star.

The Smoke Eaters return to the Cominco Arena on Jan. 4 in the second half of a home-and-home with the Merritt Centennials.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Trail captain Philippe Lapointe is stopped on this try by Capitals goalie Zach Borgiel.

Owen Ozar scored the game winner on Friday in the Trail Smoke Eaters win over the Cowichan Capitals.

Previous story
B.V. Skating Club sparkles at West Kootenay skate
Next story
Dale Hunter set to lead Canada at world juniors: ‘He wants it bad’

Just Posted

Kootenay West MLA takes a look back at 2019

It’s time again to reflect upon the past year, it’s hard to know where to begin, writes Conroy

Trail Smoke Eaters complete comeback over the Cowichan Capitals

Trail forward Owen Ozar scored the game winner in a 4-3 Smoke Eaters victory over the Capitals

Police arrest Trail man on 4 counts of arson

Trail and Greater District GIS members made the arrest on Thursday

Big hearts in the Kootenays brighten Christmas for solo seniors

To read more about Adopt a Senior Trail/Castlegar, visit the group’s Facebook page

UPDATED: Castlegar woman killed in crash on West Kootenay highway

Three-vehicle crash claimed one life Thursday afternoon

VIDEO: One person dead as winter storm wreaks havoc on southern B.C. highways

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

Feds won’t let resistant premiers scuttle municipal handgun bans: PM

The government will push ahead with plans to prevent smuggling of pistols into Canada

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in Canada for the holidays

For security reasons Buckingham Palace will not be releasing any further details

Man shot to death in front of Alberta Walmart

Staff and shoppers were not allowed to leave store for some time as police investigated

ICBC retracts claim that late Vancouver Island Mountie was negligent in drunk driver crash

ICBC suggested Beckett’s negligence in response to civil court claim

VIDEO: Trudeau to be lower profile, more business-like in second mandate

While he does not plan to stop talking about values entirely, Trudeau wants to focus on ‘concrete things’

UPDATE: RCMP say boy safe after Amber Alert issued in west-central Alberta

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

B.C. delays wood waste penalties in coastal forest industry crisis

Coastal stumpage fees to be slashed as strike, layoffs drag on

Nelson school bets on unique music program

Band is now a free and mandatory Grade 6 students at Trafalgar Middle School

Most Read