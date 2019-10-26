Trail Smoke Eaters forward Corey Clifton netted a hat trick in an 8-2 victory over the West Kelowna Warriors at the Cominco Arena on Saturday. Jim Bailey photo.

Trail Smoke Eaters erupt for big win over West Kelowna

Corey Clifton nets hat trick as Trail Smoke Eaters sweep home-and-home series vs West Kelowna

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Corey Clifton netted a hat trick and three different Smokies had five-point nights in an 8-2 drubbing of the West Kelowna Warriors on Saturday at the Cominco Arena.

After skating to a 4-3 shootout victory in Kelowna on Friday, Clifton (3G, 2A), Kent Johnson (2G, 3A), and Michael Colella (1G, 4A) all erupted for five points on Saturday to complete the weekend sweep.

Clifton scored the game winner on the power-play, with 3:12 to play in the first period. Clifton slipped in a backdoor feed from Connor Sweeney and Powell Connor to put the Smoke Eaters up 3-0.

The Smoke Eaters also had captain Philippe Lapointe and defenceman Trevor Isaksson back from injury, as well as recent acquisitions defenceman Cody Schiavon and goalie Matteo Paler-Chow.

Michael Colella opened the scoring at 11:17 off a face off in the Warriors zone. Johnson pushed the puck towards the net, and Colella jumped on it and slid it through the five-hole of West K goalie Brock Baier.

Clifton then made it 2-0 just five seconds later. The Smoke Eaters Johnson again won the face off sending Colella in on a breakaway. Baier made the initial stop, but Clifton was there to bang in the rebound for his first of the season.

Clifton’s second goal put the Smokies up 3-0 as Trail outshot the Warriors 14-8 in the period.

Johnson scored two in the second period to give Trail a 5-0 lead headed to the third. Clifton notched his third of the game just 51 seconds in.

The Warriors got on the board on a deflection from Ryan Upson, and cut the lead to 6-2 on a Brandon Dent goal at 5:15. The Smokies, however, restored the six goal cushion on tallies from Owen Ozar and Walker Erickson’s first of the year for the 8-2 final.

Trail outshot West Kelowna 41-21 and went 3-for-8 on the power play, and a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill. Clifton was named the game’s first star, with Johnson and Colella the second and third star picks.

On Friday, Trail’s Owen Ozar scored in the shootout to give the Smokies a 4-3 victory over the Warriors.

Johnson scored twice for Trail with Lapointe tallying his first of the season in his BCHL debut.

Smokies goalie Logan Terness stopped all three shots in the shootout for the win, and 31 on the night. Trail fired 36 shots at Baier, and went 0-for-5 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the PK.

The victories over the Warriors were a good bounce back from a 4-2 midweek loss to Penticton. Johnson (13-23-36) and Colella (12-19-31) sit in first and second in league scoring, while Ozar climbed to within the top 10 with nine goals and 20 points, tied for eighth overall.

Trail has another Wednesday tilt this week and will host the Wenatchee Wild with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

 

Smoke Eaters Kent Johnson added to his league-leading total with two goals and three assists in the 8-2 win over West Kelowna Warriors. Jim Bailey photo.

