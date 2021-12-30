Trail Smoke Eaters forward commits to Merrimack

Smoke Eaters forward Brady Hunter is tied for the most points, 30, on the Trail roster

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Brady Hunter is heading to Merrimack College for the 2023-24 season.

Hunter committed to the NCAA Div. 1 Merrimack Warriors this week after putting up a team best 30 points in 21 games.

“I’m super excited and grateful for the opportunity to play hockey for Merrimack College,” said Hunter in a release. “I would like to thank the Trail Smoke Eaters organization and coaching staff for helping me achieve this goal.”

The Enfield N.S. native is a talented playmaker and is tied for eighth overall in the BCHL for assists, 20, and points per game, 1.43.

Hunter, at five-foot-eight, 175 pounds, scored five goals and eight points in the 20-game Penticton bubble in 2020-21, his first year with the Smokies, after spending 2019-20 in the North American Hockey League with the Minnesota Wilderness and Northeast Generals.

He has been leading the way for the Smoke Eaters in 2021-22, and earned the BCHL First Star honour Dec. 6 after scoring four goals and eight points in three games.

“We are excited for Brady and his family on his commitment to Merrimack,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Tim Fragle. “We’re extremely proud of Brady and how his game has developed over the course of the last year and a half.

“He started lower on the depth chart, but his consistent approach to putting in the work and getting better every day has seen him reach another level with our team and league. We are definitely glad to see Brady get rewarded for his efforts.”

The Merrimack Warriors play in the Hockey East Division of NCAA Div. 1 hockey.

Trail is back in action this weekend with a home-and-home against the Cranbrook Bucks. Trail plays in Cranbrook on Friday, then returns to the Cominco Arena for a special 5 p.m. start on new years day, Saturday, Jan. 1.

