Trail Smoke Eaters forward commits to Northern Michigan

Smoke Eaters’ Michael Colella is the twelth Trail player to commit to NCAA Div. 1 hockey this season

Celebration time for Trail Smoke Eaters Mike Colella, who committed to Northern Michigan earlier this week. (Jim Bailey photos)

The Trail Smoke Eaters announced Tuesday that Michael Colella has committed to Northern Michigan University to play NCAA Division 1 hockey next season.

The 20-year-old forward exploded onto the BCHL scene. The Turnersville, N.J. native scored eight goals and 14 points in a four-game stretch from Sept. 28 to Oct. 11, carving a name for himself in the BCHL early, and ultimately finishing third in league scoring.

Related read: Smokies forward earns NCAA AHA rookie of the year

Colella tallied 27 goals and 68 points in 58 regular season games, as the talented and gritty sniper played every Smoke Eaters game this season.

“The entire Smoke Eaters staff and I are very proud of Mike and his commitment to Northern Michigan,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and General Manager, Jeff Tambellini. “Mike had an amazing season for us and we thank him for all his hard work. We all wish nothing but success to Mike and his family in the future.”

Colella came to Trail after skating a season in the USHL with three different teams in 2018-19, where he totaled 23 points in 54 games, including 21 points in ten games at the NCDC level.

Colella’s commitment to Northern Michigan brings the Smoke Eaters total to 12 players who are committed to NCAA Division 1 programs. There are currently seven former BCHL players on the Wildcats roster.


Trail Smoke Eaters forward Michael Colella finished third overall in BCHL scoring this season.

