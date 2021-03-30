On loan from the Langley Rivermen, forward Kalen Szeto will play for the Trail Smoke Eaters during the 20-21 BCHL season. (Dan Ferguson/Langey Advance Times)

On loan from the Langley Rivermen, forward Kalen Szeto will play for the Trail Smoke Eaters during the 20-21 BCHL season. (Dan Ferguson/Langey Advance Times)

Trail Smoke Eaters get big roster boost before season opener

Smoke Eaters open their 2020/21 season on Friday in Penticton

In preparation for their season start on Friday, the Trail Smoke Eaters added four new players to their roster.

The Smoke Eaters announced the addition of defenceman Ryan Helliwell and forward Kalen Szeto (F) on loan from the Langley Rivermen. Langley is the only BC team that opted out of the 20 game BCHL season, which starts on Friday, Apr. 2 and will run until May, 8.

At six-foot-one, 175-pounds, Helliwell, 18, is a big addition to the Smokies back end. The Burnaby native is a University of Notre Dame commit, and scored seven goals and 23 points with the Rivermen last season. He also laced them up with the U-17 Team Canada at the World Hockey Championships in 2018-19.

The 18-year-old Szeto is a skilled playmaker who scored 10 goals and added 24 assists in 56 games for the Rivermen last season.

Szeto is committed to Yale and played on the same Burnaby Winter Club Prep team as former Smoke Eaters forward Kent Johnson. He and Johnson finished tied for first in points in the 2017-18 CSSHL season with 75.

Trail also added forward Hunter Floris and defenceman Carson Golder.

The 21-year-old Floris is familiar to Trail fans as he skated in 40 games with the Major Midget Kootenay Ice back in 2015-16. The Vanderhoof native played the last two seasons with the Olds Grizzlies of the Alberta Junior Hockey League where he tallied 36 goals and 63 points in 97 games.

Golder, an 18-year-old Smithers native, played 50 games for the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League last season and started this year with the Vancouver Island Junior League’s Campbell River Storm.

The Smoke Eaters open their 2020/21 season on Friday in Penticton against the Vees with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

Trail will remain in the Penticton bubble until the end of the season and play 10 games each versus the Vees and the Cranbrook Bucks.

Read: Trail Smoke Eaters wrap up quarantine


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Smoke Eaters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Youngest member of Olympic team enjoying first taste of Canada program

Just Posted

On loan from the Langley Rivermen, forward Kalen Szeto will play for the Trail Smoke Eaters during the 20-21 BCHL season. (Dan Ferguson/Langey Advance Times)
Trail Smoke Eaters get big roster boost before season opener

Smoke Eaters open their 2020/21 season on Friday in Penticton

Myrt Servatius alongside members of Kootenay Métis South dished up homemade bannock and soup after the flag raising at Trail City Hall, Nov. 15, 2019. *THIS PHOTO IS FROM 2019.* Photo: Trail Times
Kootenay South Métis leader recognized for dedication amid pandemic

Nominations came from boards, community members, co-workers, grandchildren, and friends.

Home adaptations could include exterior and interior ramps and door widening to accommodate a wheelchair, and bathroom modifications, such as grab bars, shower seats and handheld shower heads. Photo: Chastity Cortijo on Unsplash
B.C. seniors to benefit from improved home adaption program

Applications opened on March 18, 2021.

KBRH pharmacy team L-R: Carrie St.Onge, Gabrielle Deneault, Shelby Jorgensen, Amanda Cupello, Sheri Ford, Victor Ponte, Michael Conci, Alana Minty, Karly Lenardon, Margaret Horechka and Pam Caron. Photo: Submitted
True champions: Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital pharmacy team

The expanded KBRH pharmacy is slated for completion in 2023.

A healthcare worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

While the region hovered around 300 active cases last week, that number is now up to 447

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

A Comox Valley RCMP office discusses the situation with a maskless woman after she and the other woman in the photo forced themselves into the My Tech Guys outlet on Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay, defying public health orders. Photo supplied.
RCMP called after anti-maskers force way into B.C. business

Police called after women barge into Courtenay shop while loudly playing anti-vaccine videos

A child who suffered life-threatening injuries after an incident at a Hotel Zed pool March 24 has died. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)
Child dies following incident at Victoria Hotel Zed pool

Child was transported to hospital March 24 with life-threatening injuries

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Bush party stabbing near Kelowna injured 8 people, 2 teens in serious condition

A suspect has been released from police custody without charge pending further investigation

Statistics Canada’s offices in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Hate crimes in Canada rose in 2019, setting the scene for COVID-induced spike

Police-reported hate crimes in 2019 were the second-highest reported since 2009

A family embraces at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Motive in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing unclear; suspect had outstanding warrants

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, did not know any of the victims, who range from 22 to 78 years old

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Alberta Health Services is running out of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that it had been making available to younger people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under-55s

Issue caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine is called vaccine-induced pro-thrombotic immune thrombocytopenia

Dr. Jeannette Armstrong, associate professor of Indigenous Studies at UBCO, helped designed the new degree program. (University of British Columbia Okanagan)
Canada’s first Indigenous language degree to be offered at UBC Okanagan

The goal of the program is to increase the number of fluent Nsyilxcn speakers

Effective April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2023, the daily quota for cutthroat trout in St. Mary Lake will be reduced from five to zero. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
2021-23 BC Fishing Regulations see changes in Kootenay region

The daily quota for cutthroat trout in St. Mary Lake will be reduced from five to zero

Most Read