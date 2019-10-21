Trail Smoke Eaters lose goaltender Buskey to WHL

The Trail Smoke Eaters have lost the services of goaltender Donovan Buskey.

According to the Regina Pats’ website, the Western Hockey League team acquired 19-year-old goalie Donovan Buskey from the Prince Albert Raiders on Monday in exchange for 18-year-old goalie Matthew Presenti.

The Smoke Eaters acquired Buskey last season at the Jan. 10 BCHL trade deadline after the Raiders failed to deal his rights to another WHL team. It turned out to be good timing for Trail as starting goalie Adam Marcoux went down with injury, and Buskey came in and played his way into the starting position. He backstopped the Smokies to an upset win over the number-2 seed Merritt Centennials in Round 1 of the playoffs and a Game 7 run in the Interior Division semifinal.

The North Vancouver native was named Trail’s starter this season, but had a rocky start and registered a 3-4-0-0 record with a 3.78 goals against average and an .862 save percentage, ceding the crease to Trail’s rookie goalie Logan Terness.

Buskey also appeared in 37 WHL games with the Raiders and Spokane Chiefs, going 19-13-0-1 with a 3.48 GAA, an .870 save percentage and one shutout.

“We are happy to add Donovan to our group,” said Pats VP of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Paddock. “He brings some good experience in the league to our team.”

Buskey was originally drafted by the Spokane Chiefs in the third round, 53rd overall, in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft.

Pesenti, from Saskatoon, was a listed prospect for the Pats. He has been playing with the Kindersley Klippers this season, where he has 2.43 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 5 games in the SJHL.