Trail Smoke Eaters lose goaltender Buskey to WHL

WHL Raiders deal rights of Smoke Eaters goalie Donovan Buskey to Regina Pats

The Trail Smoke Eaters have lost the services of goaltender Donovan Buskey.

According to the Regina Pats’ website, the Western Hockey League team acquired 19-year-old goalie Donovan Buskey from the Prince Albert Raiders on Monday in exchange for 18-year-old goalie Matthew Presenti.

The Smoke Eaters acquired Buskey last season at the Jan. 10 BCHL trade deadline after the Raiders failed to deal his rights to another WHL team. It turned out to be good timing for Trail as starting goalie Adam Marcoux went down with injury, and Buskey came in and played his way into the starting position. He backstopped the Smokies to an upset win over the number-2 seed Merritt Centennials in Round 1 of the playoffs and a Game 7 run in the Interior Division semifinal.

The North Vancouver native was named Trail’s starter this season, but had a rocky start and registered a 3-4-0-0 record with a 3.78 goals against average and an .862 save percentage, ceding the crease to Trail’s rookie goalie Logan Terness.

Buskey also appeared in 37 WHL games with the Raiders and Spokane Chiefs, going 19-13-0-1 with a 3.48 GAA, an .870 save percentage and one shutout.

“We are happy to add Donovan to our group,” said Pats VP of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Paddock. “He brings some good experience in the league to our team.”

Buskey was originally drafted by the Spokane Chiefs in the third round, 53rd overall, in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft.

Pesenti, from Saskatoon, was a listed prospect for the Pats. He has been playing with the Kindersley Klippers this season, where he has 2.43 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 5 games in the SJHL.

Previous story
Bianca Andreescu makes Canadian history by reaching No. 4 in rankings

Just Posted

South Okanagan-West Kootenay called for NDP and Richard Cannings

Supporters and candidates eager for results of federal election

Trail Smoke Eaters lose goaltender Buskey to WHL

WHL Raiders deal rights of Smoke Eaters goalie Donovan Buskey to Regina Pats

Environment Canada advises against travel over Paulson and Kootenay Pass

Snowfall up to 30 cm expected Monday night

Trail RCMP still looking for tips in indecent exposure case

Three young girls reported that a man exposed his penis to them

Update: Trail Smoke Eaters set franchise win-streak record, prepare for Penticton

Trail Smoke Eaters won their ninth straight game Friday, before falling in OT to Vernon Saturday

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

Most Read