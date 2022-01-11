Trail Smoke Eaters make flurry of deals at deadline

Trail Smoke Eaters sent goalie Bailey Monteith to the Virden Oil Capitals at the trade deadline on Monday. Photo: Jim Bailey

Smoke Eaters shore up last line of defence with addition of veteran goalie Cole Tisdale

The Trail Smoke Eaters made a flurry of deals at the BCHL Trade Deadline on Monday, Jan. 10.

As the BCHL trade deadline came to a close at 3 p.m. on Monday the Smoke Eaters sent goaltender Bailey Monteith to the Virden Oil Capitals of the Manitoba Jr. Hockey League (MJHL) for future considerations. The 19-year-old Kamloops native saw action in just five games for Trail, posting a 1-2 record, a 3.87 goals against average, and a .876 save percentage.

The Smoke Eaters also acquired the CJHL playing rights of 19-year-old goaltender Cole Tisdale from the Whitecourt Wolverines of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

The Lethbridge product spent the start of the year in the Western Hockey League with the Kelowna Rockets playing in six games, putting up a 1.83 goals against and a .927 save percentage. Since then he has made appearances with the Tri-City Americans and the Prince Albert Raiders. The Smoke Eaters acquired Tisdale from Whitecourt for future considerations.

Finally the Smoke Eaters needed to get the number of 20-year-olds down to six, and allowed 20-year-old forward Nic Roussel to explore other opportunities. Roussel had yet to put up a point in 20 games for the Smoke Eaters this season, and signed with the Swan Valley Stampeders of the MJHL.

The Smoke Eaters also dealt Jackson Krill to the Merritt Centennials for forward Nicholas Remissong on Sunday, and acquired 18-year-old defenceman Josh Orrico from the Chilliwack Chiefs on Saturday.

Last week, Trail sent 18-year-old defenceman Chris Kobelka to the Fort McMurray Oil Barons of the AJHL for the playing rights of 20-year-old defenceman Kabore Dunn, and traded defenceman Garrett Valk to the Langley Rivermen for futures.

