Trail Smoke Eaters name Calvin head of scouting

Smoke Eaters assistant coach Dallas Calvin (left) will remain behind the bench but also take on duties of Director of Scouting this season. Photo: Jim Bailey

Trail Smoke Eaters named assistant coach Dallas Calvin the new Director of Scouting on Thursday, July 7.

The Trail native and Smoke Eaters alumnus joined the team last year as an assistant coach, working with the forward group with a focus on the power play.

“We are excited to have Dallas continue with the organization as part of a larger role. In his short coaching tenure Dallas has proved his value to our team,” said director of hockey operations Craig Clare in a release. “With his new role we look forward to working with Dallas in finding players that embody the Trail Smoke Eaters identity and helping to bring a BCHL Championship to Trail.”

Calvin will continue as an assistant coach, and looks forward to the additional challenge of recruiting new talent.

“I am really excited to be in this role,” said Calvin in a release. “The Smoke Eaters organization is first class and I am eager to be a part of the hockey ops staff full time. I am committed to helping this team bring a Championship to Trail in the near future and I can’t wait for the 2022/23 season to get underway.”

Calvin takes over from former Director of Scouting Jeff Urekar, who as a former assistant coach and GM of the Smoke Eaters, was recruited by Okanagan Hockey Academy last year to coach its U15 team, but also worked remotely as the Smoke Eaters Director of Scouting.

“Dallas fit in very well in the coaching role last year focusing on the development of forwards and assisting with the power play and he will continue in these coaching roles for the upcoming season along with adding the Director of Scouting position,” said Smoke Eater head coach and GM Tim Fragle.

The 27-year-old Calvin knows talent when he sees it. He was an elite player earning many awards and accolades including the KIJHL Championship, Cyclone Taylor and Keystone (Western Canadian) Cups with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, while averaging 1.65 point per game for a KIJHL career total of 273 points in 165 games.

He was a member of the Trail Smoke Eaters in 2014-15 when he tallied 45 points in just 32 games, and went on to win the 2016 BCIHL championship with the Selkirk College Saints, earning rookie of the year and first all start team honours. Calvin also led the BCIHL in scoring in 2017-18.

“This is an extremely important role within our organization and in his new position Dallas will identify and track potential top recruits along with our enhanced scouting staff to bring these calibre players to Trail,” added Fragle.

The Smoke Eaters first game of the 2022-23 season goes in Penticton against the Vees on Sept. 23, with the home opener on Sept. 30 vs the Cranbrook Bucks.

For the full schedule go to trailsmokeeaters.com

Read: Smoke Eaters sign high scoring forward



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter