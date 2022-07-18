Trail Smoke Eaters pre-season set

Trail Smoke Eaters will play two games vs Wenatchee Wild and two against the Cranbrook Bucks

The Trail Smoke Eaters’ pre-season is set with four games, two in Wenatchee and their lone home game vs Cranbrook Bucks on Sept. 16 and in Cranbrook Sept. 17. Photo: Jim Bailey

The BCHL released its pre-season schedule, and the Trail Smoke Eaters will play four games in preparation for the 2022/23 season.

The Smoke Eaters main camp is set to open on Friday, Sept. 2, and the team will jump right into game action the following week with a trip south of the border to play the Wenatchee Wild.

The Wild host the Smoke Eaters in back-to-back games on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 10 with a 4 p.m. puck drop.

The Smoke Eaters will then return home for one game against the Cranbrook Bucks as the two sides renew their East vs West Kootenay Rivalry.

The Smoke Eaters host the Bucks on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m., with Smoke Eaters Alumni in attendance for the weekend.

The Smoke Eaters will wrap up their preseason tour in Cranbrook the following night with a 6 p.m. start time from Western Financial Place.

The regular season then begins on Friday, Sept. 23 in Penticton against the Vees. The Smoke Eaters home opener is Friday, Sept. 30 versus the Bucks.

All games will be broadcasted on HockeyTV and on the Smoke Eaters Mixlr feed.

Tickets for the preseason will go on sale Sept. 1. Fans can still book their seat for the upcoming season by going to tickets.trailsmokeeaters.com.

