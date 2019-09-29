The Trail Smoke Eaters won their third straight with a 3-0 shut out victory over the Prince George Spruce Kings on Saturday in P.G. Jim Bailey photo.

Trail Smoke Eaters shut out Spruce Kings in Prince George

Trail’s Michael Colello had a two point night in 3-0 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings

The Trail Smoke Eaters won their third straight game, beating the 2019 BCHL champion Prince George Spruce Kings at the Ready Mix Concrete Centre in P.G. on Saturday.

The long road trip was the only game of the weekend scheduled for the Smoke Eaters, after playing four games in five days last week, punctuated by wins over the West Kelowna Warriors, 5-1, and the Victoria Grizzlies, 6-2.

On Saturday, Smokies goalie Donovan Buskey earned the shut out and Michael Colello scored the game winner and added an assist in the 3-0 victory over the Spruce Kings.

The Smoke Eaters Colella scored a power play goal with 4:51 to play in the first period to go up 1-0. The Smokies pressured and missed a couple of prime opportunities until Colella took a pass from defenceman Diarmad DiMurro in the right circle and wristed it by P.G. goalie Jett Alexander.

Colby Elmer added his second of the year, wrapping the puck in on a slick individual effort to give the Smokies a 2-0 lead at 16:04 of the second period.

Liam Freeborn finished a 2-0n-1 with Colella, tapping the puck into the open net after Colella had the goalie down and out with 5:52 left in regulation.

The Smokies played solid defensively, holding the Spruce Kings to just 14 shots on goal while firing 26 at Alexander. The victory lifts the 3-5-1-0 Smokies into fourth place in the Interior Division standings, as they get set to play in the BCHL Bauer Showcase in Penticton next weekend.

Colella, a Turnerville New Jersey product, scored his third goal and 10th point on the season, good for first-star honours. Owen Ozar earned second star, and Kieran O’Hearne third star for the Smoke Eaters.

Trail plays Division rival Merritt Centennials on Friday at 4 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre, and have rematch versus Prince George at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

