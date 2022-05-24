Trail Smoke Eaters sign Connor Seeley

The Kelowna product was impressive at ID camp and will add size and skill to the Smoke Eaters

The Trail Smoke Eaters are excited to announce the signing of 17-year-old Connor Seeley for the 2022/23 season.

The Kelowna product is a six-foot-two, left shot forward who joins the Smoke Eaters after both an impressive season and a positive Trail camp showing just a few weeks ago.

“Connor is a player we have tracked for some time,” said Smoke Eaters coach and GM Tim Fragle. “He had a strong second half and playoffs with his team along with a strong camp here in Trail. He has a good mixture of size and skill and possesses a strong shot, we see a lot of potential in his game.”

This past season he played with the Pacific Coast Academy U18 Prep team where he had 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 35 games and added another six points in three games in the playoffs. Seeley also skated as affiliate player for four games with the Cowichan Valley Capitals this year, scoring one goal.

“From playing in the Interior Division of the BCHL, to training with the team’s first-class facilities, and let’s not forget about the Smoke Eater fanbase, Trail is one of Canada’s most desired hockey destinations for Junior A players,” said Seeley. “I’m excited to be part of the Smoke Eaters and start my work with the organization. I know the 2022/23 season will be a memorable one for me and everyone who is a part of the Smoke Eaters!”

The Smoke Eaters next ID camp goes in Vancouver from June 10-12, and their main camp starts on Sept. 2.

Read: Smoke Eaters ID hot prospects at spring camp



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHLTrail Smoke Eaters