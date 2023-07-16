Gryphon Watson-Bucci

Trail Smoke Eaters sign highly touted forward

The Smoke Eaters add 16-year-old Gryphon Watson-Bucci, a Merrimack commit, for the upcoming season

The Trail Smoke Eaters announced the signing of Merrimack College commit, Gryphon Watson-Bucci, to their 2023-24 roster.

The Sudbury, Ont. product is a skilled forward who played last season with the Boston Hockey Academy 16U AAA team. In 60 games, he scored 35 goals and added 70 assists for 105 points.

“We’ve had Gryphon on our radar for some time now and we are excited to add him to our program,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Tim Fragle. “He attended our camp here in Trail back in April and our hockey operations staff was impressed with his overall game. He is a smart, young player with a high skill level.”

Watson-Bucci turns 17 in August, and participated in the USA Hockey 17U National Camp as part of the Rocky Mountain District.

“The reason I decided on Trail to start my junior hockey career was because of the professionalism that hockey operations showed my family and I,” said Watson-Bucci. “Additionally, the city of Trail and its outdoor atmosphere reminds me of being at home.”

The Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL also selected Watson-Bucci 132nd overall in the Phase 2 draft.

Their scouting profile on Watson-Bucci says: “Gryphon was one of the most consistent players our staff watched in the Northeast this season because he skates so well, but is intelligent and plays hard- you always know you’re going to get something from him beyond the impressive 130 points he generated.

“I think he was a sleeper that other teams were maybe on to draft a bit later, but we just felt that with some room to add to our 2006 affiliate list, he provided us with a top option for his all-around game and offensive acumen.”

