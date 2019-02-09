Trail Smoke Eaters slam Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Trail Smoke Eaters’ Tyler Ghirardosi netted a hat trick in a 10-3 drubbing of Salmon Arm Silverbacks

A four-point night from Montrose native Tyler Ghirardosi launched the Trail Smoke Eaters to a 10-3 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Saturday at the Cominco Arena.

Ghirardosi netted a hat trick, scoring three power-play goals, while Mack Byers, Max Kryski, and Braeden Tuck each had a pair of tallies in the Smokies drubbing of the Silverbacks.

The win comes on the heels of a 3-2 loss on Friday, and while the Smokies didn’t make up any ground on fourth-place Salmon Arm in the Interior Division, they didn’t lose any either.

Tucks goal midway through the first period turned out to be the game winner as the Smokies led 4-0 at the 10 minute mark, and 6-0 after 20 minutes on goals from Ghirardosi, Byers (2), Kryski, and Tuck (2).

The Silverbacks goalies didn’t fair well on the night as Ethan Langenegger allowed three goals on nine shots to make way for Matthew Armitage. However, the backup allowed five goals on 13 shots to cede the crease back to Langenegger once again.

The ‘Backs got on the board 2:32 into the middle frame when Matthew Verboon scored his first of three on an unassisted effort. The Smoke Eaters replied when Kent Johnson scored the highlight-reel goal of the year, completing the behind the net toe-drag and backhand wrap-around into the top corner for a 7-1 Trail lead. Johnson then set up Ghirardosi for his 13th of the season just 30 seconds later.

After Verboon notched his 25th of the season, Carter Jones and Johnson set up Ghirardosi’s hat trick goal to make it 9-2 Trail. Kryski added his second of the night on a pretty pass from Bryce Anderson for a 10-2 lead heading into the third.

Verboon completed the hat trick for Salmon Arm at 7:29 of the third, as the visitors outshot Trail 16-8 in the third but Smokies goalie Donovan Buskey was steady in the Smokies net, earning his second win of the season.

The Smokies Chase Stevenson and defenceman Luke Gallagher also had three assists each.

Trail outshot Salmon Arm 35-32, were 4-for-8 on the power play, and 6-for-7 on the PK.

Ghirardosi was the game’s first star, with Verboon earning second star, and Byers third star.

In Friday’s match, the Silverbacks jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal from Nikolas Sombrowski 3:12 into the second frame. Ghirardosi answered with a power play goal at 7:05 before Trevor Adams restored the one goal lead.

Verboon put the ‘Backs up 3-1 just 21 seconds into the third period, and Hayden Rowan drew the Smokies to within one with 15:40 to play, but Trail couldn’t find the equalizer as Langenegger stopped 30 shots in the Salmon Arm win.

Trail currently sits in seventh place in the Interior Division, seven points back of the Silverbacks and just three points behind the sixth place West Kelowna Warriors.

The Smokies host the Penticton Vees next on Wednesday night at the Cominco Arena with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

