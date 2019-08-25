Trail Smoke Eaters split exhibition series with Grande Prairie Storm

Trail defeated the Grande Prairie Storm Saturday night, but a goaltending change proved the difference on Sunday as Grande Prairie earned a split in the two-game exhibition series at the Cominco Arena.

The Smoke Eaters outshot the Storm 34-19 in the second match up between the Alberta Junior team and the BC Junior team rivals, but a stellar game from Storm goalie Kaeden Lane backstopped Grande Prairie to a 4-3 win.

The Smoke Eaters played fast and entertaining hockey with a physical edge to their game that resulted in multiple big hits and a couple of toe-to-toe tilts. Despite the loss and the intensity of the matches, the games were less about winning and more about preparing for the real season.

“We had a busy week, with guys on the ice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and then two games,” said coach and GM Jeff Tambellini. “We’re two days ahead where we thought we’d be today, our execution level and special teams was where I want it and, again, we have a lot of new faces. Wins and losses are not important, I’m more worried about our execution and our details and for week 1, I’m very happy with where we’re at.”

Luka Konashuk scored the game winner three minutes and 22 seconds into the third period, beating Trail goalie Gabriel Waked with a power play goal to give the Storm a 4-2 lead.

The win was the Storm’s second since it started their exhibition swing through the Kootenay and Okanagan. The Storm beat Vernon in its first game on Friday 3-2 before falling to Trail 6-3 on Saturday. Grande Prairie finished in fifth place in the North Division of the Alberta Junior Hockey League last season with a 30-26-4 record.

Grande Prairie opened the scoring just 98 seconds into the first period when Jackson Savoie scored his first of the game on a set up from Samuel Erkkila.

Trail outshot the Storm 16-4 in the first period, but didn’t tally their first marker until 29 seconds into the middle frame. Kent Johnson tied it on a power play, gathering a pass from Corey McCann and firing it top shelf to tie the game at one.

However, the Storm answered right back when Savoie scored his second of the game, banging in a powerplay goal at 18:20 to go up 2-1. Savoie completed the hat trick just over five minutes later, lifting a rebound off a Doug Scott shot over the blocker of Waked for a 3-1 Storm lead on another power play.

Trail responded before the period was out. Chase Dafoe sent Mike Colella streaking down the right wing, and Colella passed to a trailing Johnson who faked a shot then sent it back to Colella for the open tally .

After Konashuk made it 4-2, the Smokies stormed the Grande Prairie net and Johnson batted a puck out of mid-air to make it a 4-3 match with 11:26 to play. Trail had numerous chances but Lane stymied the Trail shooters including glorious chances from Kryski and Johnson on the doorstep in the late going to keep the Storm on top.

The Smoke Eaters won the opening matchup, 6-3, in a spirited contest versus the Storm on Saturday. The Smokies led 3-2 after one on goals from Colby Elmer, Liam Freeborn, and Diarmud Dimurro, while Bryce Osepchuk, and Brody Dale replied for the Storm.

“Fifteen new guys, we’re really happy with last night’s game. Again back-to-back games, but I liked our details as well. For one weekend, we feel good about it.”

A couple of dust-ups saw Dimurro and later Chase Dafoe sit out the remainder of the game for fighting. Corey Clifton netted the winner, scoring on a breakaway to put Trail up 4-2 headed to three. Mike Colella and Braden Costello scored a shorthanded goal to complete the scoring for Trail while Lukas Jirousek counted one last goal for GP with two seconds left on the clock for the 6-3 final.

Logan Terness faced 23 shots in the Trail net, while Lars Kaliel stopped 17 for Grande Prairie.

Trail’s next preseason game goes on Friday at 7 p.m. against the West Kelowna Warriors at the Cominco Arena.