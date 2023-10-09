Trail Smoke Eaters split with Penticton Vees in two OT thrillers

Smoke Eaters goalie Ryan Parker makes a save after coming on in the second period to shut down the Vees in a 4-3 OT win Saturday at Trail Memorial Centre. Photos: Jim Bailey Max Potvin drives to the net. Rookie Cameron Johnsen set to block a shot. Max Potvin gave the Smoke Eaters a spark going toe-to-toe with Anselmo Rego. Smoke Eaters Jason Stefanek checks Vees forward.

After a third overtime loss in five games on Friday in Penticton, the Trail Smoke Eaters rewrote the script and defeated the Vees 4-3 in OT at home on Saturday.

Trail veteran and Port Moody native Adam Parsons scored the game winner on a stretch pass from Princeton commit Patrick Reilly to give Trail its first OT win of the season.

Deep in his own end, Reilly hit Parsons at the Vees blueline sending him in on a 2-on-1 with Jason Stefanek. Parsons skated into the Vees end, made a sensational toe-drag around the defenceman, and wired a shot top shelf for the Smoke Eaters victory at 1:55 of the 3-on-3, 10-minute overtime period.

The win was Trail’s first against the 2023 BCHL championship Vees in more than a year and improves the Smoke Eaters record to 2-1-3-0, while the Vees go to 3-1-1-1. The assist was Reilly’s seventh of the season and has the Avon, NJ product tied with Ridge Dawson (2-5-7) as Trail’s points leader.

The opening period started tentative until Penticton went on a power play and made it 1-0. Vees leading scorer Ryan MacPherson picked up a rebound off the back glass and shovelled it in past Trail goalie Teagan Kendrick at 15:57.

The Vees Anselmo Rego scored his first of the season with 2:33 to play in the opening frame, beating Kendrick short-side for a 2-0 lead as Penticton outshot the Smoke Eaters 9-5 in the period.

Trail responded in the second, when Yorba Linda, Calif. product Jason Stefanek skated in on a 2-on-1, but kept and wired a shot past Vees goalie Will Ingemann at 15:53 to cut the lead to one.

The Smoke Eaters tied it 72 seconds later, when Christian Kim took a feed from Ridge Dawson down low, and talled his second of the season on a wraparound.

A high-sticking call on Trail’s Jack Kennedy gave the Vees a power-play opportunity, and with just over five minutes left in the middle frame, Leon Matthiasson’s point shot snuck through the arm of Kendrick for a 3-2 Vees lead.

The Smoke Eaters pulled veteran goalie, Kendrick, from the net, and brought in rookie goalie Ryan Parker who would shut the door for the rest of the game.

Dawson had a glorious chance to tie it, when the Trail forward broke in all alone, and went forehand-backhand but was robbed by Ingemann with the glove.

Smoke Eater forward Max Potvin also gave the home team a spark, as he went toe-to-toe with Penticton’s Anselmo Rego.

Adam Marshall then tied it at three, redirecting a Chase Stefanek shot with 3:27 left in the period.

The teams traded chances in the third, but Parker was solid in the Smoke Eaters net stopping 11 Vees shots, while Trail fired nine at Ingemann.

Trail came out determined in the overtime frame, and carried the play until Parsons’ second goal of the campaign gave Trail the 4-3 victory.

Penticton outshot Trail 37-26 and went 2-for-2 on the power play, while the Smoke Eaters went 0-for-2.

In Friday’s match, the Vees’ Callum Arnott netted the game winner in overtime to give Penticton a 4-3 victory over Trail.

Mathieu Cobetto-Roy opened the scoring 12:30 into the first period for a 1-0 lead, but a late goal by Larry Keenan tied it heading to the second.

Dawson put the Smoke Eaters ahead 2-1, but goals from Brock Reinhart and Attila Lippai put Penticton up 3-2.

Parsons tied it with a power play goal at 6:43 of the third and goalie Parker stopped 15 shots in the period to force overtime.

The Vees outshot the Smoke Eaters 46-24, but Trail went 2-for-2 on the power play and penalty kill to pick up a well-earned road point.

The Smoke Eaters will host the Merritt Centennials (3-3-0-0) on Friday and face off against the Vees again on Saturday at the Trail Memorial Centre with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

BCHLCity of Trailjunior hockeyTrail Smoke Eaters