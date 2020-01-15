Trail Smoke Eaters fired 44 shots at Merritt goalie Tanner Marshall in a 6-4 victory over the Centennials on Tuesday at the Trail Memorial Centre. Jim Bailey photos.

Trail Smoke Eaters survive Centennials late comeback

Smoke Eaters forward Max Kryski scores two goals in 6-4 victory over the Merritt Centennials

The Trail Smoke Eaters did just enough to eke out a win over the Merritt Centennials Tuesday night at the Cominco Arena.

Kelowna native Max Kryski had a two-goal night for the Smoke Eaters and Owen Ozar tallied a goal and two assists for Trail in a 6-4 victory over the Cents.

While Trail carried the play from the opening face off, the Smoke Eaters lacked intensity and allowed the Centennials to stick around thanks in large part to Merritt goalie Tanner Marshall.

“I’ll always take two points, I’ll never complain about two points,” said Smoke Eaters coach and GM Jeff Tambellini. “Overall it was one of our poorest performances of sticking to the game plan and that’s where our team still needs to mature and do the things we need to have success.”

More to come …

Smokies forward Walker Erickson scored the game winner and his fifth goal of the season with 5:05 to play. An aggressive forecheck by Chase Dafoe and Connor Sweeney forced the puck to the front of the net, and Erickson banged it by Marshall to give the Smoke Eaters a 5-3 lead.

“Merritt’s playing a style right now that is just trying to get through games,” said Tambellini. “They are playing a trap, defensive style and you have to break down teams to have success against that trap. We did it when it was 2-0, but the minute we had offensive success we played right into their hands and gave them a chance to comeback in the game.”

Marshall foiled the Smoke Eaters on a number of occasions early in the match, but Owen Ozar slipped the puck past the defender then snapped it off the crossbar and in for a 1-0 lead with 5:20 to play in the first period.

Forty-four seconds later Braden Costello sent a centering pass to Kryski who one timed it past the Merritt goalie for a 2-0 lead heading into the middle frame.

Merritt forward Hunor Torzsok scored his 13th of the campaign on a power play, taking a feed from Payton Matsui in the high-slot and sniping it by Trail goalie Matteo Paler-Chow to cut the lead in half, five minutes in.

Smoke Eaters forward Kent Johnson broke down the right wing and set up Michael Colello with a perfect pass to the far post to give Trail a 3-1 lead at 11:43.

Thirteen seconds later, Merritt’s Chase Nameth wired a shot over Paler-Chow’s blocker to cut the lead to one.

The never-say-die Centennials generated a number of opportunities. Paler-Chow came up big making a couple huge glove saves and stopping Nameth on a breakaway early in the third. However, the Cents tied it 6:03 into the third when Ryley Van Unen finished a 2-on-1.

“Those kids on that team are playing hard,” said Tambellini. “They’re young guys, they are motivated, and excited to be in the league, they are excited to play for Merritt, and they gamed it out tonight.”

Trail went on a power play when Torzsok was called for tripping at 6:51. The Smokies Owen Ozar rang one off the crossbar, and this time it stayed out, and seconds later, Johnson fired another bullet of the top bar to keep the game even.

The Smoke Eaters Philippe Lapointe flew down the right side, and sent a high pass from the far wall towards the net. Kryski somehow batted the puck out of the air and past Marshall for a 4-3 Trail lead.

After Erickson’s goal, Trail seemed to have the game in hand, but Merritt’s Jerzy Orchard wired a shot from the slot top shelf on Paler-Chow to cut the lead to 5-4 with 4:30 left to play.

The Smoke Eaters, however, weathered a late flurry and former Centennial Matt Osadick scored into an empty net in the last 10 seconds for the 6-4 final.

