Trail Smoke Eaters survive Centennials late comeback

The Trail Smoke Eaters did just enough to eke out a win over the Merritt Centennials Tuesday night at the Cominco Arena.
Kelowna native Max Kryski had a two-goal night for the Smoke Eaters and Owen Ozar tallied a goal and two assists for Trail in a 6-4 victory over the Cents.
While Trail carried the play from the opening face off, the Smoke Eaters lacked intensity and allowed the Centennials to stick around thanks in large part to Merritt goalie Tanner Marshall.
“I’ll always take two points, I’ll never complain about two points,” said Smoke Eaters coach and GM Jeff Tambellini. “Overall it was one of our poorest performances of sticking to the game plan and that’s where our team still needs to mature and do the things we need to have success.”
More to come …
