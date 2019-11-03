Trail Smoke Eaters take three points in Salmon Arm series

The Trail Smoke Eaters earned three-of-four points from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on the weekend in two thrilling contests in Salmon Arm.

The Smoke Eaters hung on for a 5-4 victory on Friday before succumbing 2-1 in a shootout loss to the ‘Backs, Saturday.

The Smoke Eaters failed to put the Silverbacks away late in the game carrying a 5-on-3 power play into overtime. Nick Unruh and William Poirier then scored on the ‘Backs first two shots in the shootout, while Owen Ozar and Kent Johnson were stymied by Salmon Arm goalie Ethan Langenegger for the win.

The Backs came out strong, testing goalie Logan Terness from the opening puck drop. Nick Martino put the Silverbacks up 1-0 midway through the opening frame with a quick shot under the arm of the Smokies goalie for a 1-0 lead.

The home team didn’t let up in the second period outshooting Trail 21-7, but Terness weathered the barrage, and Smokies captain Philippe Lapointe went five-hole on Langenegger, scoring a power-play goal on a breakaway to tie the game at 9:15 of the second.

The Smokies changed the flow of the game in the third but Langenegger kept the Smokies off the board the rest of the way.

Salmon Arm outshot the Smoke Eaters 34-28, with Trail going 1-for-6 on the power play, and 6-for-6 on the PK.

Langenegger was named the game’s first star, with Terness taking second star and Unruh third star.

In Friday’s match up, Smokie goalie Terness stopped a penalty shot in the last two seconds of regulation to preserve a 5-4 Smoke Eaters win.

Trail forward Walker Erickson scored the game winner at 16:39 of the second period, wiring a breakaway shot off the crossbar and in for a 5-3 Trail lead.

The weekend points put the 13-6-2-1 Smokies four points behind the league leading Silverbacks and Penticton Vees tied with 33 points.

Salmon Arm opened the scoring on a goal from Domenic Garozzo five minutes into the first, but Trail answered with Lapointe scoring 43 seconds later, Tyler Ghirardosi tallying his sixth of the season at 16:29, and Kent Johnson sniping his 15th to give the Smokies a 3-1 lead with 1:16 to go in the first.

Daniel Rybarik cut the lead to one, but Ghirardosi restored the two goal lead at 13:15. Salmon Arm’s Drew Bennett notched his third, before Erickson’s unassisted effort with just over three minutes to go in the middle frame. Bennett added another with 2:08 to play, but the Smoke Eaters Terness stopped 13 shots in the third period, including the last second penalty shot for the victory.

The ‘Backs outshot Trail 44-18, and were 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Smokies went 2-for-2. Ghirardosi earned first star honours, with Unruh second star, and Owen Ozar third star.

Trail plays its third Wednesday game in as many weeks with a tilt in Penticton against the Vees this week, before hosting a two-game series versus the Vernon Vipers at the Cominco Arena on Friday and Saturday.