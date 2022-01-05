Trail Smoke Eaters trade Kobelka and Valk

Smoke Eaters defenceman Garrett Valk was traded to the Langley Rivermen for future considerations. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Trail Smoke Eaters made moves to bolster their defence as the BCHL Jan. 10 trade deadline looms.

In the wake of a five-game losing streak, Trail sent 18-year-old defenceman Chris Kobelka to the Fort McMurray Oil Barons of the AJHL for the playing rights of 20-year-old defenceman Kabore Dunn.

Dunn, a Mill Bay, BC native, has played part of the last two seasons at the University of Maine in the NCAA, and will join the Smoke Eaters for the second half of the season.

The Smoke Eaters also announced on Monday that they had traded defenceman Garrett Valk to the Langley Rivermen in exchange for future considerations. Valk requested the trade following Christmas break, so he could be closer to his family who live in North Vancouver.

The 19-year-old Valk scored once and added two assists and 24 PiMs in 19 games, while Kobelka, a Calgary native, scored once and added three assists and eight penalty minutes in 20 games with the Smoke Eaters.

While Trail will miss Valk’s six-foot-three physical presence on the back end, and Kobelka’s energy, at six-foot-two Dunn is expected to provide stability, additional offence, and experience on a relatively young Smoke Eaters blue line.

Dunn earned his commitment to the University of Maine following a stellar 2019-20 season in the AJHL with the Oil Barons where he scored 10 goals and 30 points in 55 games. Dunn appeared in 11 games for the University of Maine over two years.

The moves come after the Smoke Eaters struggled over their last five games, including four straight losses to their Interior Conference rival, the Cranbrook Bucks.

