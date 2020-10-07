Trail Smoke Eaters, Wakeford, commits to Brown

The Trail Smoke Eaters announced that forward Noah Wakeford has earned an NCAA commitment to Brown University for next season.

The Smoke Eaters acquired Wakeford from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks this summer along with Coalson Wolford.

The 20-year-old Okotoks, Alta. native played the past three season with the Silverbacks, scoring 18 goals and 50 points in his best offensive year last season, in addition to 40 minutes in penalties. In all, Wakeford compiled 108 points in 150 games in the BCHL.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to go to Brown University,” said Wakeford in a release. “I’m excited to get a great education while still being able to pursue my goals in hockey. I would like to thank my parents for everything they’ve done for me.”

Brown University is an Ivy League school that plays in the NCAA Div. 1 Eastern Collegiate Athletics Conference against teams like Harvard, Yale, Quinnipiac and Princeton.