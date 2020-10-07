Noah Wakeford

Trail Smoke Eaters, Wakeford, commits to Brown

Smoke Eaters forward Noah Wakeford secures commitment to Ivy League university

The Trail Smoke Eaters announced that forward Noah Wakeford has earned an NCAA commitment to Brown University for next season.

The Smoke Eaters acquired Wakeford from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks this summer along with Coalson Wolford.

The 20-year-old Okotoks, Alta. native played the past three season with the Silverbacks, scoring 18 goals and 50 points in his best offensive year last season, in addition to 40 minutes in penalties. In all, Wakeford compiled 108 points in 150 games in the BCHL.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to go to Brown University,” said Wakeford in a release. “I’m excited to get a great education while still being able to pursue my goals in hockey. I would like to thank my parents for everything they’ve done for me.”

Brown University is an Ivy League school that plays in the NCAA Div. 1 Eastern Collegiate Athletics Conference against teams like Harvard, Yale, Quinnipiac and Princeton.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters, Wakeford, commits to Brown

Smoke Eaters forward Noah Wakeford secures commitment to Ivy League university

Visitor numbers down at Rossland Visitor Centre this year

The centre hasn’t seen any Washington or U.S. visitors with border temporarily closed

Support Kootenay #ShopLocal gift certificate program

Program targets the changing business environment due to COVID-19

B.C. TB Vets give $1M for respiratory care

Fourteen ventilators are among the critical respiratory equipment purchases made possible over… Continue reading

Trail window displays recognize October as Women’s History Month

The month encourages appreciation of the contributions of women to Canadian history

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Family pets killed in Grand Forks house fire believed to be caused by turtle’s heat lamp

Investigators say a heat lamp likely started the blaze

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Saving the inner child: B.C. elder reflects on time in Kootenay residential school

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

Most Read