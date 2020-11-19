The Trail Smoke Eaters skated to an exciting 7-6 win over the Merritt Centennials on Wednesday at the Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey.

Trail Smoke Eaters win high-scoring thriller against the Centennials

Smoke Eater forward Connor Sweeney scores the game winner, upsets a gritty comeback from Merritt

The Trail Smoke Eaters outlasted the Merritt Centennials on Wednesday night, in a high-scoring and entertaining 7-6 victory at the Trail Memorial Centre.

Smoke Eaters forward Connor Sweeney scored the game winner, when he walked out of the corner and beat Centennials goalie shortside with just over two minutes remaining in regulation.

Related read: Smoke Eaters skate to shootout win over Spruce Kings

Related read: Trail takes 3-2 Kootenay Cup lead over Bucks

The goal spoiled a mighty comeback for the Centennials, as former Smoke Eater forward Walker Erickson netted a hat trick for the Cents. Merritt fought back from a 6-2 second period deficit to tie it five minutes into the third on Erickson’s third of the night.

The win puts Trail’s pre-season record at seven wins and two losses, while the Centennials have won just once in six outings.

Trail forward Jaden Senkoe battles for the puck against a Centennial defender.

Trail started fast with Coalson Wolford scoring 2:13 into the opening frame.

Talon Zakall tied it for Merritt, before Smoke Eaters forward Zach Park finished a nice pass from Nic Roussel on a 2-on-1 to restore a one goal lead.

The Centennials Zakall tied it up at two heading to the middle frame, where the teams would score seven times.

The Smoke Eaters tallied four unanswered starting with another goal from Wolford, followed by Chase Dafoe’s fifth of the exhibition season to make it 4-2.

Cody Schiavon buried a power-play marker at 10:08, and Sweeney put Trail up 6-2 with just under seven minutes remaining.

Cue the comeback.

Erickson, a Surrey native, beat Smoke Eaters goalie Logan Terness at 4:28, and Ben Ward finished a setup from Zakall to cut the lead to 6-4 with 39 seconds left on the clock. Erickson notched his second of the night just 18 seconds later to send it to the third with the Cents trailing by one.

Erickson evened it at six, when he jumped on a loose puck in the Smokies end and beat Terness at 14:59 of the final frame.

Merritt outshot Trail 46 to 24, with Trail going 2-for-3 on the power play, and 2-for-3 on the PK. Sweeney (2G) earned first star honours, Erickson (3G, 1A) was second star and Noah Wakeford, with three assists, the third star.

The match concludes the preseason series between the two teams, as Trail heads to Cranbrook this weekend to resume the Kootenay Cup against the Bucks.

After this weekend’s match, Trail and Cranbrook have one more game scheduled for Nov. 27 in Cranbrook, before the tentative start of the regular season. However, as of Thursday, Nov. 19, the BCHL has yet to release its regular-season schedule.

The Provincial Health Authority announced stricter COVID restrictions, which forced the BCHL to cancel games from Nov. 13 to the 21 in the Lower Mainland and the Vancouver Coastal region due to an upswing in COVID-19 cases.

That order does not pertain to the Interior Health Region, and no games were effected, at least not yet.

Trail leads the best-of-seven Kootenay Cup series, three games to two, and can win it all on Saturday at Western Financial Place. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. Pacific Time.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Smoke Eaters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Red Mountain set to open up on Dec. 12
Next story
B.C. womens soccer teams penalized by club for putting LGBTQI2S+ patch on jerseys

Just Posted

Chase Dafoe
Trail Smoke Eaters win high-scoring thriller against the Centennials

Smoke Eater forward Connor Sweeney scores the game winner, upsets a gritty comeback from Merritt

Tim Schewe
Drivesmart column: Collision with an animal, what to do?

One estimate places this number at 12,000 annually.

L-R: Rachel Swanson and Allison McCarthy representing the Trail Smoke Eaters, and Brian Stefani, school principal. Photo: Submitted
Murphy family donates to Greater Trail education

$2,000 USD will go toward elementary school causes

Interior Health says there have been 23 cases of COVID-19 in Salmo in November. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
BREAKING: COVID-19 cases rise to 23 in Salmo

It’s not clear how many of those cases are active

The resort has implemented many health protocols around COVID-19 this season. Photo: Red Mountain
Red Mountain set to open up on Dec. 12

Mandatory masks inside facilities, physical distancing protocols some precautions resort is taking

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Renegade Prospectors co-founders Rick Curiston and Tina Francis pose near Cayoosh Creek. Former Agassiz resident Curiston recently celebrated one year sober from alcohol and eight years drug-free, loving his new lease on life, family and their love for treasure hunting. (Contributed Photo/Tina Francis)
Former Agassiz DJ turned prospector finds treasure, renewed life in Lillooet

Eight years drug-free, Rick Curiston reflects on his passion for agate, gold hunting

Members of Chilliwack FC’s premier women’s team put this patch on their jersey to recognize the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities. (Submitted photo)
B.C. womens soccer teams penalized by club for putting LGBTQI2S+ patch on jerseys

The soccer association’s board didn’t approve patches recognizing the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities

A sign informing guests of guidelines due to COVID-19 is seen at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The park is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a limited number of rides operating under reduced capacity due to COVID-19. Guests must purchase admission ahead of time online for one of two daily time slots and are also required to wear face masks while waiting in lines and while on rides. The park is closed for an hour each afternoon for sanitization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Retail Council of Canada asks B.C. to mandate masks to help with aggressive customers

Multiple other provinces have required masks to be worn indoors

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. British Columbia’s education minister hopes the government will be able to entirely avoid school closures under any scenario but it would defer to advice from public health officials should COVID-19 cases worsen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. education minister wants to avoid school closures completely

Four out of 643 schools in the Fraser Health district have been closed

A giant wave crashes into the rocks off Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet on Nov. 17, 2020. (Nora O’Malley photo)
WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Combined wind and wave swell topped six metres

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read