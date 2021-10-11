Trail Smoke Eaters win home opener over Bucks

Smoke Eaters rebound from loss in Cranbrook with 3-1 victory on home ice

The Trail Smoke Eaters earned their first win of the season on Saturday. Photo: Stephen Piccolo

The Trail Smoke Eaters celebrated their first victory of the season at their home opener on Saturday.

After falling to the Cranbrook Bucks 5-3 on Friday night in Cranbrook, the Smoke Eaters rallied on home ice for a 3-1 win.

Zach Michaelis tallied the game winner, finishing a pretty passing play from Jordan Hendry and Connor Michaud for a power play goal with 1:07 left in the first to give Trail a 2-1 lead.

The win comes a day after Cranbrook officially celebrated its first regular season win as a BCHL franchise at Western Financial Place.

The Bucks opened the scoring as Tyson Dyck beat Smokies goalie Evan Fradette two minutes into the first.

However, Trail replied when Ridge Dawson notched his first of the season on a deflection off a Coalson Wolford shot midway through the opening frame.

The Bucks dominated the middle frame outshooting Trail 16-9 but goalie Evan Fradette came up big for the Smokies, and Ethan Willoughby scored to give the Smokies a 3-1 lead. The Chilliwack native carried the puck in over the blue line and wired a shot shortside for the insurance marker with 65 seconds left in the period.

The Smoke Eaters and Bucks played back and forth hockey in the third, but Trail locked down their back end in the win, as Cranbrook outshot Trail 38-34 in the game. Trail went 2-for-6 on the power play, while Cranbrook was 0-for-4.

Trail’s next game goes on Wednesday, when they host the West Kelowna Warriors at 7 p.m. at the Trail Memorial Centre.

