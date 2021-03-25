Trail Smoke Eaters wrap up quarantine, ready for spring season

“But we’ve made so many concessions this year, we weren’t going to let that stop us.”

Chase Dafoe

Saying the Trail Smoke Eaters are eager to hit the ice is a serious understatement, as the team’s 14-day quarantine comes to an end on Friday (Mar. 26) and the BCHL season gets set to drop the puck April 2.

“The first few days was okay but it’s getting old now,” said Smoke Eaters GM and head coach Tim Fragle. “I think everyone was under the assumption that we were all in our own bubble as it was, but then having to quarantine, nobody was pleased to hear that.

“But we’ve made so many concessions this year, we weren’t going to let that stop us.”

The team has been in quarantine since Mar. 12 in preparation for an 20-game season in a Penticton bubble beginning with their first game against the Vees on April 2.

The Smoke Eaters and all BCHL players have not practiced or seen any ice time during the quarantine, as they get set to travel to their respective bubbles.

Fragle says keeping the players engaged and working out has been a challenge but, like most of the season, the players have adapted.

“We’re doing a few zoom calls every day, one of them would be to go over a daily workout that Dustin [Korlak] our assistant coach is putting together,” said Fragle, who also set up zoom calls with NHL goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and Calgary Flames forward Derek Ryan. “And then the other zoom meetings we’ll show them clips from NHL play, and keeping them engaged with some Ice Breakers and Team Building stuff.

“I’m seeing some smiles on their faces, so I think they’re okay with this.”

Smoke Eaters veteran goalie Logan Terness along with roommate and rookie forward Nic Roussel have made the best of the tough two week quarantine at his billet house.

“We’ve built a pretty nice gym set-up at my grandparents house,” said Terness. “So me and my billet bro Nic Roussel have been probably getting three hours a day of physical activity, so it’s something anyway.”

The past year has been difficult for Trail and all of the BCHL, particularly for veterans like Terness and Chase Dafoe. The cancellation of playoffs last season in March, 2020, came just after the Smokies’ sweep of the Prince George Spruce Kings. Then a hopeful start to this season was soon followed by the season postponement at the end of November.

“It was definitely disappointing for sure,” said Terness, who earned the 2020 BCHL Rookie of the Year. “Last year, we had a chance to go all the way with the group we had, we had a pretty special group.

“Then coming back with hopes we’d be able to go shortly, then the date kept getting pushed back and back and wondering when it’s going to end.

“At least we got something we can use now so our whole team can show what they got, and it will help us move on to the next level.”

Dafoe, the Smoke Eaters assistant captain, is one of the few players who is billeted by himself, and admits adapting to the COVID season had its ups and definite downs, but is excited to get back into action.

“Having experience from last year, and being one of the only returners made it easier to come in as a leader this year, and it was nice to get some games in,” said Dafoe, who had seven points in nine exhibition games.

“Obviously we didn’t think we’d be taking this long of a break in between games. There’s definitely been some tough days just not knowing if we were ever going to play, but everyone did a really good job of staying engaged and looking forward to being back at it.

“When we heard the news, everyone was really pumped.”

Dafoe plans to return to the Smoke Eaters next year but Terness will be moving on to the University of Connecticut. Both want to make an impression over the last 18 games and use that momentum for next year season.

“It’ll be fun to move on and go on to the next level, and play with all those elite players,” added Terness. “But I definitely enjoyed my time in Trail for sure.”

Starting Apr. 2, the Smoke Eaters will play 10 games against the Cranbrook Bucks and 10 versus the Penticton Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Playoffs remain uncertain, but for Fragle and the rest of the Smoke Eaters just being able to compete is consolation enough.

“We were saying all along we would take just playing one team so when we found out it was a pod of three we were excited,” said Fragle. “The alternative with no games is not where we want to be so we’ll take what we can get.”

Read: Smoke Eaters begin quarantine for BCHL return to play plan

Read: Greater Trail minor hockey maintains tradition


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Smoke Eaters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat ‘day-to-day’ with lower-body injury: coach

Just Posted

Kelowna: staff prepare a dog for surgery. Photo: Submitted
Your ‘other’ B.C. family doctor still cannot get the COVID-19 vaccine

Letter to the Editor from Corey Van’t Haaff, executive director, Society of BC Veterinarians Chapter.

David Dudeck aptly titles his photo, “Tomfoolery.” Photo: David Dudeck
There’s some tomfoolery going on in Trail!

This photo is part of the Times ongoing What you see … images sent in by gracious readers

The RDKB is one of 27 regional districts getting another slice of COVID-19 restart funds. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay Boundary regional district receives $489,000 COVID restart boost

Minister Josie Osborne said the bump is designed to build on last fall’s safe restart grants to local governments

Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Logan Terness and forward Chase Dafoe look forward to some meaningful competition when the BCHL resumes next week. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Smoke Eaters wrap up quarantine, ready for spring season

“But we’ve made so many concessions this year, we weren’t going to let that stop us.”

Lower Kootenay Band, Yaqan Nukiy School, Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services Society will have improved internet connectivity with support from the Trust. Supporting connectivity to the new Lower Kootenay Band health and administration building pictured initiated the project. Photo: Columbia Basin Trust
Columbia Basin nonprofits given boost to update technology

Columbia Basin Trust (Trust) announced the recipients of over $1 million in… Continue reading

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Some of the views that will be visible from two newly proposed suspension bridges, such as the one above at Hospital Creek. (File photo)
Golden to soon be home to tallest suspension bridge in Canada

Sitting at 130 m and 80 m, they’ll be amongst the tallest in the country

Nicole Picard receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Nabil Chikh as pharmacies begin giving Covid-19 vaccinations Monday, March 22, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada surpasses 10 per cent COVID vaccination mark, but are we going fast enough?

Sixty per cent of Canadians over the age of 80 have received at least one dose

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
Study uncovers B.C. female salmon dying 2x the rate of males

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become more prominent in coming years, calls upon the DFO to help ease their migration journey

GFI tournament coordinator and head umpire Steve Boutang fields questions from the press ahead of the last tournament in June 2019. Photo: Kathleen Saylors
Pandemic sinks this year’s Grand Forks International baseball tournament

Co-ordinator Steve Boutang cited provincial health guidelines and logistical constraints

Claremont’s Troy Patterson started an online petition last month calling for construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to stop. The petition now has over 23,000 signatures. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. teen’s petition to stop Coastal GasLink pipeline garners over 23,000 signatures

Greater Victoria student worried about potential impact on Great Bear Rainforest, marine life

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17, 2021. Two people have been charged in her death, police announced March 24, 2020. (IHIT handout)
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

Most Read