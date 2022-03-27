Trail Smoke Eaters wrap up regular season with win over Silverbacks

The Trail Smoke Eaters wrapped up its regular season on a high-scoring note with a 7-5 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Smokies forward Quinn Disher scored the game winner on the power play at 11:13 of the third period. Charlie Strobel circled behind the net and sent the puck to an open Disher in front to make it 6-5 Smoke Eaters.

The win brings Trail`s record to 20-29-2-2-1, with the Smoke Eaters finishing in eighth place in the Interior Conference and set to play first place Penticton Vees in the first round of playoffs.

The Smokies game was cancelled on Friday against the Wenatchee Wild, due to a player injury, and will be considered a tie, the only one of the season.

The Smoke Eaters and Silverbacks traded goals in a back-and-forth first period with Zach Michaelis and Connor Michaud beating Wild goalie Liam Vanderkooi for a 2-1 Trail lead. The Backs tied it at two, but Disher scored his first of the night and the Smokies regained a 3-2 lead after the first period.

The Smoke Eaters went up 4-2 with Michaud banging in a rebound 9:03 into the middle frame. The Wild, however, rebounded fast, scoring three times in two minutes and 30 seconds to take a 5-4 lead.

However, 30 seconds later the Smoke Eaters drew even when Ethan Warrener made a slick deke in front to beat Vanderkooi and tie it at five heading to the third.

Teddy Lagerback added an empty net goal with 1.8 seconds remaining to seal the victory for the Smoke Eaters.

Michaud earned the first star, Silverbacks Noah Serdachny second star and Cole Tisdale was solid in net for the Smoke Eaters, facing 44 shots in his third star performance.

Trail now prepares for the post season as they get set for their first round playoff matchup against the Vees.

