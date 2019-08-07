The Trail Stingrays Ryder Tymchyshyn swims the 100-m Individual medley at the Regional Swim Meet in Castlegar last weekend. Jen Small photo.

Trail Stingray swimmers qualify for the BCSSA provincial meet

Trail Stingrays make a splash at Regionals last weekend, qualify seven swimmers for provincials

The Trail Stingrays put in a strong performance at the Kootenay Regional Swim Meet in Castlegar on the weekend.

The Stingrays will send seven swimmers to compete at the BC Summer Swimming Association provincial championship Aug. 16-18 in Kamloops, after swimming to the podium and making the provincial qualifying times at Regionals.

“We had an awesome meet this weekend,” said Stingrays coach Tess Markus. “We had so many medals and podium moments. We have kids ranked top-8 right now in the province so we’re very hopeful for the A finals.”

The Stingrays will send three sets of siblings including Aubrey, Reuben, and Keira Demmler; Kate, Claire, and Paul Fricke; as well as Ian Markus, Tess’ assistant coach and brother, who will also compete, and Tess as coach.

The provincial meet will be held at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre in Kamloops with Water Polo, Diving, and Synchronized Swimming competing from Aug. 12-14, before the competitive swimmers take to the pool on Aug. 16.

