Trail Stingrays compete at BCSSA provincials

Seven swimmers including Reuben, Keira, and Aubrey Demmler, Paul, Kate and Claire Fricke and Ian Markus competed for the Greater Trail Stingrays at the BCSSA provincial swim meet in Kamloops.

The BC Summer Swim Association held its 61st annual provincial swim meet at the Canada Games Pool in Kamloops on the weekend with a small but competitive school of Greater Trail Stingrays.

Seven Stingrays competed including Reuben, Keira, and Aubrey Demmler, Paul, Kate and Claire Fricke and Ian Markus.

“We had awesome swims from all of them and Reuben and Ian made A finals and B finals in all of their swims and Claire and Paul made B finals in most,” said Stingrays head coach Tess Markus. “Over the season we had all of the swimmers work super hard and continuously show some serious dedication.”

The Provincial Championships are a formidable undertaking, and represent the culmination of eight regional qualifying meets, where Greater Trail swimmers have to podium in order to qualify as well as meet a provincial qualifying standard.

The Stingrays swimmers improved throughout the year, and posted some of their best times in Kamloops.

“It showed in their meets as they all continuously took time off, however this last weekend there was serious time taken off,” said Markus. “During the season we had kids actually get meet records and provincial qualifying times. We also had lots of kids medal and get personal-best times this season.”

It was the Stingrays coach’s first season heading the team, and Tess came away impressed and looking forward to what the upcoming season will bring.

“I’m super proud of all the kids this year and how much progress they have made,” said Markus. “It’s awesome to see such a close knit group of kids and parents who spend their weekends and afternoons together all summer. I can’t wait to see what this coming fall season has to offer and who comes back and new faces.”

