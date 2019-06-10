Trail Stingrays make a splash at home meet

A young Trail Stingrays swim team claimed fourth place in its home meet at the Aquatic Centre

Trail Stingrays coach Tess Markus assists a young swimmer at the Stingrays Swim Meet at the Trail Aquatic Centre on the weekend. Jen Small photo.

The Trail Stingrays hosted their annual Swim Meet at the Greater Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre on the weekend with good results from the home team.

The Stingrays are one of seven teams that compete in the Kootenay Region, and on Saturday clubs from Castlegar, Nelson, Grand Forks, Kimberley, Creston and Colville travelled to Trail for its annual two-day meet.

Led by Aubrey Demmler and Paul Fricke, the young Stingrays team finished in fourth spot overall in its Jamboree style meet, collecting 564 points. Demmler swam to gold in Div. 1 Boys, while Fricke topped the podium in Div. 8 Boys.

Silver medals went to Reuben Demmler in Div. 4 Boys, Ripley Shupert Div. 5 Boys, and Tess Markus Div. 7 Girls, while Sarah Owatz took home bronze in Div. 2 Girls and Claire Fricke won bronze in Div. 4 girls.

The Rays’ next meet goes in Creston June 22-23.