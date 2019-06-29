Trail Stingrays make waves in Creston meet

The Trail Stingrays competed in the Creston Waves annual swim meet on the weekend with golden results. Aubrey Demmler won gold in Boys Div 1, Reuben Demmler captured gold in Div. 4 and Paul Fricke swam to another gold in Div 8. Kate Fricke took home silver in Girls Div. 2, Claire Fricke also captured silver in Div 4. The team came sixth overall with 419 points, great results for the 12 swimmers that participated. Stingrays Coach Tess Markus was impressed with the team, in particular: “Awesome swims from Bobby Edge in breaststroke and Caleb Write in freestyle.” The Stingrays next meet goes in Castlegar July 6-7.

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

