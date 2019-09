Get your NHL Hockey Pool forms on Friday at the Trail Times

The Trail Times NHL Hockey Pool is back in action.

Hockey enthusiasts, fair-weather fans, and the totally disinterested can join the NHL Hockey Pool starting this Friday when it comes out in the Trail Times.

Pick your favourite players in each category and enter your picks for a chance to win a number of prizes, and bragging rights among friends and family.

The first entry forms come out in Friday’s Trail Times and will be available weekly until the first week of the NHL season.