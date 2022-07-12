Trail track athletes earn top results at Kamloops Jamboree

Ella Frisk from the Trail Track and Field Club leaps to gold in U18 high jump at the Kamloops provincial Jamboree. Photos: Laura Boily

Trail track and field athletes jumped and ran to new heights at the Provincial Championship Athletics Jamboree in Kamloops July 8-10.

Trail Track and Field Club (TTFC) athletes and an alumnus joined the best in the province to compete for a spot on Team BC and a chance to represent the province at the U16/U18 Royal Canadian Legion Nationals.

Ella Frisk from the Trail club won her championship event, earning a gold medal in U18 high jump, while TTFC alumnus Jaxon Kuchar raced to first in the U20 5,000-m run.

Frisk cleard the bar at 1.55-m or just over 5-feet-1-inch, with zero faults up until that point. She just missed the jump at 1.6-m, but claimed gold and very likely a spot on Team BC.

“This was a big meet personal best and currently, with a cleared jump of 1.55, places her in the top-10 nationally with Athletics Canada,” said Trail track coach Kylie Lakevold. “We are very optimistic that she will meet the standard and attend Nationals next year as a member of Team BC.”

Kuchar, who also competed for J. L. Crowe Track Team, recently won bronze in the 1,500-m run at the BC High School Track and Field championship. He duplicated that 1,500-m finish in Kamloops with a time of 4:02.75, and then raced to the top of the podium in the 5,000-m event in a time of 14:55.88. He also finished in sixth place in the 800-m.

In addition, TTFC athlete Ellery Shields placed fourth in U16 shot put, narrowly missing the bronze medal with a throw of 9.26-m.

“This was another meet personal best for Shields who also competed in discus, a new event for this young athlete, and placed fifth with a throw of 20.03-m.,” said Lakevold.

Trail Track and Field athlete Ellery Shields launches a personal best shot put but just misses the podium in a fourth place effort.

Shields will also represent Zone 1 Kootenays next weekend at the BC Summer Games in both discus and shot put.

Newcomer to the Trail Track and Field Club, Jessica Boily, competed in a staggering five events over two days and earned a personal best in every event.

Boily’s top result came in the U16 long jump, where she placed sixth with a jump of 4.32-m. She also placed ninth in shot put and 80-m hurdles, 12th in 200-m, and 15th in 100-m.

Trail athlete Jessica Boily jumps to a personal best in the U16 long jump.

Jessica will also be attending the BC Summer Games next week and will compete in the long jump, 100-m, 200-m and the 4×100-m relay.

In all, eight Trail Track and Field athletes are set to represent Zone 1 at the BC Summer Games from July 21-24 in Prince George.

TTFC’s Boily and Shields will be joined by Emily Maniago, Lucia Gelber, Isla Stevens, Olivia Carney, Bodhi Webster and Ella Svenson. Lakevold will also attend the Games as a Zone 1 Athletics coach.

Read: Strong showing for J. L. Crowe athletes at BC high school championship



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailTrack and field