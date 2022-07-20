Trail U18 Orioles advance to final 4 in provincial championship

Trail and Chilliwack are the only returning teams from last year’s final four.

The Trail U18 Orioles are heading to Chilliwack for the final four provincial championship. Photo: Times file

The 18U Trail Orioles won their first round in BC Minor Baseball College Prep playoffs this past weekend in Cloverdale.

The 7th seed Orioles beat the 2nd seed Cloverdale Nationals two games to one.

The first game was 1-0.

Jake Maniago pitched a complete game four hitter and struck out eight. He also led off the top of the 7th with a double and was scored on Connor Stainer’s double to give Trail the lead and win before closing the door in the bottom of seven.

Second game the Orioles were up 2-1 after a two-run single from Nathan Dann scored Logan Bradford and Scott McLaren.

Cloverdale came back and scored two in the top of the 7th however to steal the win which involved controversy, questionable calls and lots of emotion.

Bradford and Maniago both had two hits in the loss.

Four pitchers split the game for Trail with Dann taking the loss.

Third game was 1-1 into the 5th inning when Trail exploded for three runs in each of the 5th and 6th.

Maniago was 3/3, Reid Gerrand was 2/3 with a huge two-run triple and Landon Uzeloc was 2/3 and scored two runs.

Levi Konken started on the mound and pitched two innings and Bradford came on and threw five innings of shutout relief to seal the win.

Now the Orioles head to Chilliwack for the final four provincial championship.

Trail is joined by top seed Chilliwack, Kamloops and North Fraser.

The team has battled a difficult travel schedule and short bench compared to the teams from the bigger centers but are peaking at the right time.

The winner of the College Prep league plays off against the Mid Island Pirates of the PBL to see who attends the National Championships in Saskatchewan in August.



