The Trail U18 Orioles lost in the semifinal of the BC Minor Baseball Association College Prep provincials in Burnaby on Monday, falling to VI Mariners 4-0.

The Trail U18 Orioles lost in the semifinal of the BC Minor Baseball Association College Prep provincials in Burnaby on Monday, falling to VI Mariners 4-0.

Trail U18 Orioles fall to VI Mariners in semifinal

After beating Trail in semis, the VI Mariners go on to win the College Prep BC title

It was a valiant and determined effort, but the Trail U18 Orioles bid for BC minor baseball’s College Prep provincial title came to an end on Monday at Burnaby’s Fairfield Island Park.

The Orioles fell to the Vancouver Island Mariners 4-0 in the semifinal match, after making a surprising march to the final four on the weekend.

Trail finished seventh seed in the eight-team playoff, but racked up 9-5 wins against North Fraser Nationals and the Kamloops Sun Devils in Pool B to advance to the final four.

In Pool A, the No. 1 seed Mariners beat Ride Meadows 6-3 and Chilliwack 8-1 to secure their spot in the final four, before falling to Kelowna 5-2 in a meaningless match.

After shutting out Trail, the Mariners rolled over the Cloverdale Nationals 11-1 in the final.

The Nationals had defeated Chilliwack 6-5 in the other semifinal to advance to the final.

Read: Trail U18 Orioles advance to final four at provincials


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Orioles

Previous story
Smoke Eaters ID young talent in return to Cominco ice
Next story
CAO reaching new heights as kiteboarding takes off in White Rock

Just Posted

Kurama Sushi in downtown Nelson is one of several restaurants to close as COVID-19 cases explode around the city. Photo: Tyler Harper
Unvaccinated young adults driving COVID-19 surge in Nelson: Interior Health

Drop-in vaccination clinics are coming to Greater Trail and will be in Rossland Friday, Aug. 13, Trail Aug. 14 and 21, and Fruitvale on Aug. 20. Photo: Jim Bailey
Vaccination clinics popping up in Greater Trail

A mysterious spread of a new variant of kennel cough is spreading through the dog population in Kamloops, prompting an advisory to dog owners across B.C. Photo: BC SPCA
BC SPCA warns of outbreak of kennel cough

The elevator at Waneta Manor broke down in mid-February stranding many senior tenants in their apartments. Photo: Trail Times
Elevator replacement at Waneta Manor finally underway