Trail U18 Orioles fall to VI Mariners in semifinal

After beating Trail in semis, the VI Mariners go on to win the College Prep BC title

The Trail U18 Orioles lost in the semifinal of the BC Minor Baseball Association College Prep provincials in Burnaby on Monday, falling to VI Mariners 4-0.

It was a valiant and determined effort, but the Trail U18 Orioles bid for BC minor baseball’s College Prep provincial title came to an end on Monday at Burnaby’s Fairfield Island Park.

The Orioles fell to the Vancouver Island Mariners 4-0 in the semifinal match, after making a surprising march to the final four on the weekend.

Trail finished seventh seed in the eight-team playoff, but racked up 9-5 wins against North Fraser Nationals and the Kamloops Sun Devils in Pool B to advance to the final four.

In Pool A, the No. 1 seed Mariners beat Ride Meadows 6-3 and Chilliwack 8-1 to secure their spot in the final four, before falling to Kelowna 5-2 in a meaningless match.

After shutting out Trail, the Mariners rolled over the Cloverdale Nationals 11-1 in the final.

The Nationals had defeated Chilliwack 6-5 in the other semifinal to advance to the final.

