Trail umpire earns provincial award

Trail’s Jake Maniago was awarded the Junior Umpire of the Year honour from BC umpires association

The BC Baseball Umpires Association has awarded Trail’s Jake Maniago the BCBUA Junior Umpire of the Year.

Maniago has been behind the plate and monitoring the base paths as an umpire for several years beginning with Trail Little League games and graduating to working all levels of baseball at a high level.

“Jake is a conscientious young man who absorbs feedback and then immediately applies it to his game,” said BCBUA Kootenay representative Bill MacMillan.

Maniago has split his time with umpiring and playing baseball, and this season he is a member of the Trail U18 Orioles that play in the BC Minor Baseball’s College Prep Division.

Unfortunately, graduation, work commitments and playing the game at the College Prep level will limit his availability to umpire this year but he will get in as many games as we can.

“Congratulations Jake for a job well done,” said MacMillan.

