Jake Maniago of Trail was named the B.C. Junior Umpire of the Year by the BC Baseball Umpire Association. Jake (left) is presented the award by Bill MacMillan, BCBUA Kootenay representative. Photo: submitted

Jake Maniago of Trail was named the B.C. Junior Umpire of the Year by the BC Baseball Umpire Association. Jake (left) is presented the award by Bill MacMillan, BCBUA Kootenay representative. Photo: submitted

Trail umpire earns provincial award

Trail’s Jake Maniago was awarded the Junior Umpire of the Year honour from BC umpires association

The BC Baseball Umpires Association has awarded Trail’s Jake Maniago the BCBUA Junior Umpire of the Year.

Maniago has been behind the plate and monitoring the base paths as an umpire for several years beginning with Trail Little League games and graduating to working all levels of baseball at a high level.

“Jake is a conscientious young man who absorbs feedback and then immediately applies it to his game,” said BCBUA Kootenay representative Bill MacMillan.

Maniago has split his time with umpiring and playing baseball, and this season he is a member of the Trail U18 Orioles that play in the BC Minor Baseball’s College Prep Division.

Unfortunately, graduation, work commitments and playing the game at the College Prep level will limit his availability to umpire this year but he will get in as many games as we can.

“Congratulations Jake for a job well done,” said MacMillan.

Read: U18 Orioles take two from TriCity Thunder


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Orioles

Previous story
Leaf star Mitch Marner’s SUV stolen in armed carjacking in Toronto
Next story
Cloverdale Nationals sweep Trail Orioles

Just Posted

The Nationals runner Tyson Christie swipes second base as Trail Orioles shortstop Landon Uzeloc waits for the throw. Photo: Dave Palmer
Cloverdale Nationals sweep Trail Orioles

Dr. Albert de Villiers, former chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. Photo: Submitted
Interior Health’s former top doctor to go on trial in January 2023

Chris Reid (top left) is with Faith Woods from Mission Partners International and Pastor Roman with his wife Christina who are processing immigration paperwork for displaced Ukrainians in Poland. Photo: Submitted
Trail men return from Ukraine humanitarian mission in Poland

Abbe Teasdale is filling a seasonal role as the RDKB WaterSmart Ambassador. Photo: RDKB
Ambassador ready to help Kootenay Boundary water users