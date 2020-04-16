Trail Wildlife Association proactively closes Casino Road range

The Trail Wildlife Association’s (TWA) aim is safety first, and so it acted quickly and decisively.

TWA shut down its Casino Road shooting and archery range and clubhouse on Mar. 31 in an effort to keep members safe and healthy and at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s normally open all year, but because of this virus, we decided to shut it down,” said TWA president Terry Hanick.

According to Hanick, it was important to keep its more than 300 TWA members safe, to refrain from gathering, and having a caretaker at the range all day.

“The thing is, you come through the gate and you touch the lock to get in, and the shooting range you have to be so far apart, and who are you going to send out there for 24 hours. We thought it would be proactive to shut it down.”

Hanick said TWA received a notice from Teck Trail Operations announcing the closure of all its leased lands, but the wildlife association had already shut down its facility.

Teck also wants the public to be aware that it has taken the necessary steps in its efforts to follow the provincial health authority policy.

“At Teck Trail Operations, our core value is protecting the health and safety of our employees and the community,” said a Teck spokesperson. “We have reached out to all individuals and organizations that license land from Teck to ensure that they are also complying with COVID-19 guidance from government and public health authorities, including closures for non-essential services.

“The Casino Gun Range and the Trail Horseman’s Society equestrian area have confirmed to Teck that they had already made the decision to close these areas. Both were closed before the end of March due to COVID-19.”

The access road to the Fort Shepherd Conservancy area, which is on Teck lands, also remains closed.

The Trail Wildlife Association started in 1925 as the Trail Rod and Gun Club. It’s focus is on conservation and the preservation and enhancement of the environment for future generations.

TWA works with government ministries and other conservation organizations to develop sustainable fish and wildlife practices, to encourage responsible recreation related to the enjoyment of wildlife, include the community’s students in fish and wildlife projects, and to manage and provide safe and secure fire arms and archery facilities.

The Casino Road range will stay closed until further notice.