Trail woman receives BC Sports President’s Award honour

Sport BC is pleased and proud to announce that Trail’s Loretta Bulfone will be a President’s Award recipient at the annual dinner and awards presentation Thursday at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The President’s Awards are presented annually to volunteers from Sport BC member organizations who represent the spirit of volunteerism, and whose dedication, energy, and commitment contribute to the development of their sport or organization.

Loretta Bulfone was born and raised in Trail living there until 2008 when she moved to Redstone Resort, in Rossland, four miles up the Rossland Hill.

Loretta started playing golf in 1961 and it soon became her passion. She was a member of the Rossland-Trail Golf and Country Club, now known as Birchbank, for almost 50 years, serving on the Ladies Club executive each of those years and felt privileged to serve in all the executive positions, but especially as Club Captain.

As Club Captain she was also responsible for the junior players and enjoyed mentoring them over the winter in an indoor facility. Loretta played in the B.C. Ladies Amateur and Sr. Amateur for many years and also the Canadian Sr. Ladies – first in B.C. and having enjoyed it so much, she also competed in Alberta, Montreal and PEI.

Famed Canadian golfer Jocelyn Bourassa was the guest speaker at the Montreal event and Bulfone echoes Bourassa’s words from that time, saying that, “It is the people we meet and the friends we make on our golf journey that represent the true prize in golf.”

Bulfone’s rules career began with her involvement at the club level when she was asked to step in for someone and participate in a rules seminar in Kelowna. She got hooked on the rules and received her Level 4 the next year at a seminar put on by Susan White and Moira Jaattemaki – new friends that she worked alongside on Rules Teams in many tournaments. White in particular, who just last year stepped away from the role of Tournament Director and Senior Rules Official, retiring from the role she held for many years, was a friend and mentor for Loretta.

Along with CEO Kris Jonasson at the helm, White’s friendship, leadership and teaching, says Bulfone, are what helped to make it so enjoyable. Bulfone goes on to also say that, “Every other ‘Ruley’ I have worked with… I feel a special bond with to this day. It is a privilege to be part of British Columbia Golf’s ‘family.’”

Her play in Provincial and National tournaments ended when she was asked to be a teacher of golf at the Redstone Resort in 2009 but she continues to work with juniors and loves helping new and experienced golfers with their games, and she still competes in club tournaments.

Of course once it’s in your blood it’s hard to get it out as Loretta remains Asst. Zone 1 Rules Chair and Redstone Golf Club’s Rules Chair, which allows her to be an educator.