Trail’s Champions hit Cominco ice

Champions Hockey School hit Cominco ice with conviction on Tuesday, with almost 200 players signed up for the fun and skills-centred camp that runs from Aug. 8 to 13.

The camp is run by 2023 Stanley Cup champion and Las Vegas Knights’ NHL Scout, Connor Jones, brother Kellen and dad, Terry Jones head coach of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks. The camp has incorporated an enjoyable, yet competitive format with off-ice instruction and training, and on ice skills and mini game-like scenarios.

“We at CHS are dedicated to giving your son or daughter the most positive experience at a summer hockey camp we possibly can,” says Connor Jones. “We do this by having a positive environment from the ground up.

“Our instructors/group leaders do a fantastic job – from the professional to junior levels, they bring a high level of enthusiasm and expertise to a camp that teaches early stage fundamentals and also what is most important, enjoying the game of hockey and bringing the love for the game back to Trail.”

