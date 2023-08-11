Trail’s Champions hit Cominco ice

Champions Hockey School hit Cominco ice with conviction on Tuesday.Photo: Jim BaileyChampions Hockey School hit Cominco ice with conviction on Tuesday.Photo: Jim Bailey
Instructor Riley Brandt helps keep the Champions Hockey School goalie on his toes, with some one-on-one play.
Champions Hockey School instructor Connor Jones

Champions Hockey School hit Cominco ice with conviction on Tuesday, with almost 200 players signed up for the fun and skills-centred camp that runs from Aug. 8 to 13.

The camp is run by 2023 Stanley Cup champion and Las Vegas Knights’ NHL Scout, Connor Jones, brother Kellen and dad, Terry Jones head coach of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks. The camp has incorporated an enjoyable, yet competitive format with off-ice instruction and training, and on ice skills and mini game-like scenarios.

“We at CHS are dedicated to giving your son or daughter the most positive experience at a summer hockey camp we possibly can,” says Connor Jones. “We do this by having a positive environment from the ground up.

“Our instructors/group leaders do a fantastic job – from the professional to junior levels, they bring a high level of enthusiasm and expertise to a camp that teaches early stage fundamentals and also what is most important, enjoying the game of hockey and bringing the love for the game back to Trail.”

Read: Trail's Champions Hockey School happy to get kids back on the ice

A familiar sight of watching the under-nine and U7 minor hockey teams take to the ice during the Trail Smoke Eaters intermission may be a thing of the past, depending on consultation with BC Hockey and its non-sanctioned league policy. Photo: Jim Bailey
BC Housing will ask Trail council on Aug. 21 for a Temporary Use Permit to relocate shelter to property on Riverside Ave. Photo: Jim Bailey
Two music festivals in the Slocan Valley have raised the ire of locals complaining about noise. Photo: Gaby Tenda/Pexels
