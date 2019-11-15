‘Trophy Town’ director seeks help finding Trail images

Your images and films of Trail can be part of the ‘39 and ‘61 Smoke Eaters documentary ‘Trophy Town’

The makers of Trophy Town are asking Trail residents for help to complete their documentary film about the ‘39 and ‘61 Trail Smoke Eaters.

Trophy Town director/producer Robert Barrett is on the lookout for any photos, old films, and memorabilia related to the Smoke Eaters historic gold medal wins at the 1939 and 1961 World Hockey Championships, in addition to images from Trail’s past in general.

Related read: Building Trophy Town: A Home of Champions story

The filmmaker contacted the Times asking for images that they’ll convert to current media files and return to the owners promptly.

The Toronto filmmaker already had someone offer their father’s old Super 8 movies of the games and parade, and says he “Would covet anyone’s imagery and pay for it to be converted to HD digital media.”

The filmmakers will be back in Trail Nov. 27-30 to cover the 70th Anniversary of the Trail Memorial Centre and attend a Smoke Eaters hockey game. A trailer of the film Trophy Town is also expected to be shown during the festivities.

Barrett, writer/producer Dave Alexander, and cinematographer David Cain visited Trail in the summer and again last month to stock up on film footage, and conduct interviews with many Trail residents, in particular players from the ‘61 Smoke Eaters like Cal Hockley, Norm Lenardon, Don Fletcher, Dave Rusnell, and Ed Cristofoli.

The City of Trail Museum and Archives provided a wealth of historical images and data, but Barrett’s unique view wants to personalize the film in a way never done before.

“Really this is a deep look back, but this is also a look at where we are now, and at the end of the day it’s about community,” explained Barrett. “So really it’s about a place, and we consider Trail a character in the film actually.

“This unique view from the past is invaluable to telling the story of the Smoke Eaters and Trail back in the day.”

Trail residents can contact the director of Trophy Town, Robert Barrett, through email at bobbarrett@rogers.com.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Seguin lifts surging Stars to 4-2 win over Canucks

Just Posted

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Based on popular stories locally or beyond

‘Trophy Town’ director seeks help finding Trail images

Your images and films of Trail can be part of the ‘39 and ‘61 Smoke Eaters documentary ‘Trophy Town’

Warfield Director elected to head seat on regional board

Mayor Diane Langman is board chair of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary

Rossland craft fair and chili cook-off in Trail, Saturday

Grapevine: Local events for the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20

Call to Trail cops yields arrest of man on theft charge

Report suspicious activity in your neighbourhood to the detachment, advise the Trail RCMP

VIDEO: B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

Seguin lifts surging Stars to 4-2 win over Canucks

Dallas is 6-0-1 in last seven outings

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

BC Liquor Stores to move fully to paper bags by March

Vancouver Island to be the first to convert to paper bags in November

Tolko shuts B.C. divisions for two weeks over holidays

Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6

Port Moody mayor says stayed sex assault charge related to ‘awkward date’

Rob Vagramov said charge was related to a string of dates in 2015

UBC conference draws fire over speaker from Chinese tech company blacklisted in U.S.

The company that has been blacklisted by the U.S. over links to the repression of China’s Muslim minority

‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help

Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008 in Saanich. Her case is unsolved.

Most Read