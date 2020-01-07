Snowstorm cancels Trail Smoke Eaters vs Merritt Centennials game tonight. Jim Bailey photo.

Tuesday Trail Smoke Eaters game cancelled

The Merritt Centennials won’t be making the trip to Trail Tuesday due to poor winter road conditions

The Trail Smoke Eaters and Merritt Centennials game scheduled for tonight (Tuesday) at 7 p.m. at the Trail Memorial Center has been cancelled.

“Merritt didn’t want to travel, and we are all worried about safety when travelling so we’ll try to reschedule for next Tuesday or Wednesday,” said Smoke Eaters director of hockey operations Craig Clare.

An intense storm blanketed the West Kootenay and Okanagan yesterday and today, and winter storm warnings have swept across the province. Environment Canada issued several storm and snowfall warnings for the Kootenay region.

A Pacific frontal system will track across southern B.C. today. Heavy snow will continue today and tonight giving 30 to 50 cm.

Total accumulations near 70 cm is likely by Wednesday morning. Snow will ease Wednesday morning as the system exits the province.

Rapidly accumulating snow and drifting snow will make travel very difficult. Poor weather conditions are likely to contribute to long-lasting transportation delays. Expect road closures as avalanches are possible.

The Kootenay Pass between Creston and Salmo was closed earlier in the day, and traffic rerouted through the Kootenay Bay ferry.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

