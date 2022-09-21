Two West Kootenay pitchers compete at Canadian championships

Brynn Gallamore (left) and Paige Fennel competed at the U17A National fastball championships in Montreal last month. Photo: contributed

After a very successful season, two Greater Trail talents went on to play in the U17A Girl’s Canadian Fast Pitch championship in Montreal from August 17 to 21.

Both Brynn Gallamore and Paige Fennel played U17A out of town this season, Brynn out of White Rock and Paige out of Kelowna.

Paige Fennel was picked up to play in the U17 Nationals in Montreal with White Rock Renegades 06, as Kelowna Heat did not qualify.

In total, 24 teams attended and the Renegades finished top eight in Canada along with four other teams from BC. Paige has been a starting left-hand pitcher with Kelowna Heat for three years which involved extensive travel to the coast and the USA. She moves to Kelowna every January to train and travel with her team.

Brynn Gallamore, a beginner pitcher, was recruited at a sports institute camp last August by the White Rock Renegades ‘05 team. White Rock ‘05 took a chance on her, and she spent the season training locally, meeting up with her team and travelling all over the country and the USA.

Brynn also played in our local house league more as a player, due to restrictions. The 24-team tournament saw the White Rock Renegades ‘05 earn a bronze medal after a semi-final heartbreaking loss to the 2006 Fraser Valley Fusion. Renegades went 6-2, with Gallamore earning three wins and one loss at the National Championship. Brynn will play the 2023 season with the Renegade ‘06 team.

B.C. swept the podium with the 2005 Langford Lightning defeating Langley Fusion in the gold medal game.

Both these young athletes are following in Lauren Bay-Regula’s big footsteps. Bay-Regula also played with the White Rock Renegades early in her career.

The girls are continuing to play ball this season in the Lower Mainland and have a great opportunity to further their ball and education in the near future.

