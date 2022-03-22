U13 Jr. Smokies skate to wild 7-7 tie with Terrace at BC minor hockey championship

The Greater Trail U13 team earned a playoff berth after picking up a point against Terrace

The Whitehorse Mustangs faced off against the Mission Stars on Tuesday at the U13 BC Championship at the Trail Memorial Centre, both teams fighting for a playoff spot. Photos: Jim Bailey

The Greater Trail MHA U13 Jr. Smokies remained undefeated, skating to a 7-7 tie with Terrace on Monday.

Terrace battled back from a 4-1 first period deficit to tie the game at five after two periods at the Trail Memorial Centre.

The U13 Terrace team took a 6-5 lead early in the third on a goal from Grady Monsen, before Trail`s Neely Robinson tied the match with 8:58 to play. Gage Kiselback completed his hat trick and gave the Jr. Smokies a 7-6 lead at 6:48, but Monsen stole a point for Terrace beating the Trail goalie with 56 seconds left in regulation for the tie.

With the tie, Trail looks to have secured a playoff spot, as the top two teams from each pool will cross over to play in the semifinal.

Trail remains atop of Pool B with a 3-0-1 record, although the Sunshine Coast is a perfect 3-0-0 with a game in hand.

In Pool A, South Okanagan sits on top with a 3-0-0 record. The Mission Stars moved to 3-1 with a 4-2 victory over Whitehorse (2-1-0) on Tuesday morning and remain in the playoff picture. The top-2 teams in Pool A will be decided when Whitehorse faces South Okanagan in their final match at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In Osoyoos, the GTMHA U15 team battled back from an early 3-1 deficit to defeat the U15 Whitehorse Mustangs 5-3 in their opening match on Monday. They will play at 1 p.m. on Tuesday against New Westminster.

The U18 GTMHA Jr. Smokies fell to undefeated South Delta on Monday with a 4-0 loss to go to 1-1 in Campbell River.

In other U13 match ups, the Sunshine Coast beat Quesnel 9-1, South Okanagan thumped Powell River 10-2, Terrace won 8-3 over Fort St. John, Cranbrook defeated Quesnel 4-2, and Mission walked over Casltlegar 7-1.

The U13 Jr. Smokies are back in action on Tuesday, March 22 at 8:30 p.m. with a game against the Sunshine Coast.

The semifinals are scheduled for 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 at the Trail Memorial Centre.

The bronze medal game is scheduled for Thursday, March 24 at 8 a.m. and the gold medal match at 11 a.m.

