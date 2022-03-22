The Whitehorse Mustangs faced off against the Mission Stars on Tuesday at the U13 BC Championship at the Trail Memorial Centre, both teams fighting for a playoff spot. Photos: Jim Bailey

The Whitehorse Mustangs faced off against the Mission Stars on Tuesday at the U13 BC Championship at the Trail Memorial Centre, both teams fighting for a playoff spot. Photos: Jim Bailey

U13 Jr. Smokies skate to wild 7-7 tie with Terrace at BC minor hockey championship

The Greater Trail U13 team earned a playoff berth after picking up a point against Terrace

The Greater Trail MHA U13 Jr. Smokies remained undefeated, skating to a 7-7 tie with Terrace on Monday.

Terrace battled back from a 4-1 first period deficit to tie the game at five after two periods at the Trail Memorial Centre.

The U13 Terrace team took a 6-5 lead early in the third on a goal from Grady Monsen, before Trail`s Neely Robinson tied the match with 8:58 to play. Gage Kiselback completed his hat trick and gave the Jr. Smokies a 7-6 lead at 6:48, but Monsen stole a point for Terrace beating the Trail goalie with 56 seconds left in regulation for the tie.

With the tie, Trail looks to have secured a playoff spot, as the top two teams from each pool will cross over to play in the semifinal.

Trail remains atop of Pool B with a 3-0-1 record, although the Sunshine Coast is a perfect 3-0-0 with a game in hand.

In Pool A, South Okanagan sits on top with a 3-0-0 record. The Mission Stars moved to 3-1 with a 4-2 victory over Whitehorse (2-1-0) on Tuesday morning and remain in the playoff picture. The top-2 teams in Pool A will be decided when Whitehorse faces South Okanagan in their final match at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In Osoyoos, the GTMHA U15 team battled back from an early 3-1 deficit to defeat the U15 Whitehorse Mustangs 5-3 in their opening match on Monday. They will play at 1 p.m. on Tuesday against New Westminster.

The U18 GTMHA Jr. Smokies fell to undefeated South Delta on Monday with a 4-0 loss to go to 1-1 in Campbell River.

In other U13 match ups, the Sunshine Coast beat Quesnel 9-1, South Okanagan thumped Powell River 10-2, Terrace won 8-3 over Fort St. John, Cranbrook defeated Quesnel 4-2, and Mission walked over Casltlegar 7-1.

The U13 Jr. Smokies are back in action on Tuesday, March 22 at 8:30 p.m. with a game against the Sunshine Coast.

The semifinals are scheduled for 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 at the Trail Memorial Centre.

The bronze medal game is scheduled for Thursday, March 24 at 8 a.m. and the gold medal match at 11 a.m.

Read: U13 Trail Jr. Smokies shut out Quesnel Thunder


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor HockeyTrail Smoke Eaters

 

GTMHA

Previous story
Fleury heads to Wild, but most big trades completed long before NHL deadline day

Just Posted

Regular Trail council reconvenes via Zoom on March 28. Photo: Times file
Trail council gets their raise, but not all members agree

Sr
RCMP ski patrol gauges speed of Rossland racers

Photo: Rose Karges
Backyard Basin bird

Photo: Ron Spero
Kootenay splendour