U15 AA Crusaders clinch provincial berth

The U15 Kootenay Crusaders booked their spot in the BC U15 Zone League championships Mar. 18-22 in Fort St. John. Photo: Jen Duckworth

The West Kootenay Crusaders clinched first place in the U15AA Tier 1 BC Zone League and are headed to provincials.

The team is coached by Brian Youngson, with assistants Tim Fragle, Dallas Calvin and Jacob Boyczuk, and stacked with 13 players from Greater Trail. The Crusaders currently lead the league through the regular season with a 19-3-2 record.

The Crusasders also have three players in the top 10 scoring with Benjamin Fragle leading all scorers with 27 goals and 49 points in 22 games. Teammate Miller Tedesco is right behind him with 23 goals and 45 points, and Deegan Kyle tied for 10th overall with 19 goals and 33 points.

The team is backstopped by goalies Holden Johnston and Alex Youngson. Johnston boasts the most wins in the league at 12-2-1, two shutouts and a 2.47 goals against average, while Youngson has the best goals against average at 1.89, with a 7-1-1 record and two shutouts.

West Kootenay also posted a tournament record of 16-4-0 while participating in the Abbottsford Bauer Invitational, OMAHA Central tourney and KIBIHT tournament in Kamloops.

The team heads to Zone League Championships on March 3-5, then to Fort St. John on March 18-22 for the U15 Zone AA provincials.

