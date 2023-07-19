The West Kootenay U15 Orioles are heading to the American Legion Washington State baseball championship after making it to the final of the Spokane American Legion ‘A’ District playdowns last weekend. Photo: Facebook

The West Kootenay U15 Orioles are heading to the American Legion Washington State baseball championship after making it to the final of the Spokane American Legion ‘A’ District playdowns last weekend. Photo: Facebook

U15 Orioles earn berth to Washington State ‘A’ championship

The U15 ‘A’ Orioles first ball game is against Yakima on Saturday in Spokane at AK Jackson Field

The West Kootenay U15 Orioles are heading to the American Legion Washington State ‘A’ baseball championship.

The Orioles earned its berth after making it to the final of the Spokane American Legion ‘A’ District playdowns last weekend. The Orioles defeated Mead and Mount Spokane before falling to Northern Lakes in the final match.

The top four teams from the Spokane ‘A’ league’s American Area 3 division advance to the State finals.

The State Tournament is being held at AK Jackson Field in Spokane and will be a double knockout tournament.

The Orioles first game is against Yakima on Saturday, July 22, with the final scheduled for Wednesday, July 26 at 4 p.m.

The Spokane American Legion will host seven teams from around the state and one from Trail, B.C.

