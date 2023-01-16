The West Kootenay U15 Wildcats were perfect at their home tournament in Castlegar on the weekend, winning gold on Sunday. Photo: Contributed

U15 West Kootenay Wildcats go undefeated at home tournament

The U15 West Kootenay Wildcats had a successful weekend hosting their inaugural tournament in Castlegar on January 13-15.

The Wildcats went undefeated through the round-robin and semifinal, winning four close and competitive games, before skating to a convincing 6-0 win in the final over the Cochrane Chaos.

The Wildcats opened the tournament Friday night with a hard fought 2-1 win over the Kelowna Cyclones behind the solid goaltending of Ivy Benbow.

On Saturday morning, the Wildcats had offensive outbursts from Juliette Leroux, Mya Griffiths and Eryn Dimopoulos that saw the host team come out on top of a close 7-5 contest against the Williams Lake Timberwolves.

Saturday evening the West Kootenay team won a tight checking game 2-0 against the Cochrane Chaos with Mya Morissette scoring both goals.

The win put the host team in first place after the round robin and setup a rematch with the Kelowna Cyclones in the semifinals. Sunday morning saw the ‘Cats jump out to an early 2-0 lead with Kelowna battling back to tie it at two early in the second period.

Co-captain Mya Griffiths broke the tie late in the second and the hosts relied on excellent goaltending from Kezia Zamec to hold on for a 3-2 win and a spot in the finals.

The West Kootenay girls came out flying in the gold medal game against the Cochrane Chaos. An early goal from Hailey Hutt set the tone and the hometown team never looked back as they cruised to a 6-0 win to finish first with a perfect record of 5-0.

