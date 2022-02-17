Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, trains at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, trains at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Valieva tumbles out of the medals in Olympic figure skating

Valieva was permitted to skate despite failing a doping test weeks before the Beijing Games

Bing Dwen Dwen stuffed pandas are already in the hands of the top three finishers in the women’s figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics. The medals are coming Friday.

Heavily favored Russian teen Kamila Valieva fell twice and had two other big mistakes in her free skate on Thursday, dropping to fourth place and allowing the International Olympic Committee to avoid what could have been one of the most awkward moments in the history of the Games.

Valieva was permitted to skate despite failing a doping test weeks before the Beijing Games. She was the leader after the short program but faltered badly in the free skate and teammate Anna Shcherbakova won the gold medal after a near-flawless program. Russian teammate Alexandra Trusova won the silver and Kaori Sakamoto of Japan took the bronze.

Valieva looked dejected and put her face in her hands after her program. She sobbed in the kiss-and-cry area.

Minutes later, the three medalists received stuffed pandas — the Beijing Games mascot — in the flower ceremony. The medals ceremony will be held Friday night. The IOC indicated that because Valieva is at the center of a doping scandal that is still under investigation, neither ceremony would have been held if she finished in the top three.

The 15-year-old Valieva put a jolt into the Beijing Games when she landed the first quadruple jumps by a woman at the Olympics and helped the Russians win the gold medal in the team event last week.

There was no such magic Thursday. She stumbled on her opening quad, fell on two other quads and spun out on another jump.

Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication at the Russian championships in December. The result wasn’t announced until last week, shortly after the team event.

She was cleared to compete earlier this week by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ruled among other things that she had protected status as a minor and would suffer “irreparable harm” if she was not allowed to perform. The court did not rule on the full scope of the case, leaving that to a more comprehensive investigation later.

IOC President Thomas Bach skipped the free skate competition. He has offered Olympic torches to the U.S. figure skaters who won team silver medals as a holdover gift while they await the resolution of the doping case, The Associated Press learned late Wednesday.

—Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press

RELATED: Golden moment: Canada beats U.S. 3-2 to capture women’s hockey Olympic crown

Figure SkatingOlympics

Previous story
All Native Basketball Tournament confirmed to run full capacity
Next story
Golden moment: Canada beats U.S. 3-2 to capture women’s hockey Olympic crown

Just Posted

Rossland Arena will be allowed full capacity as the Rossland Warriors get set to take on the Dawson Creek Canucks for a berth in the Coy Cup, BC Senior AA hockey championship this weekend. Photo: Jim Bailey
Rossland responds to PHO relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions

“We will be regularly attending the border crossing this weekend and liaising with our CBSA (Canada Border Service Agency) counterparts to monitor the situation,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said. Photo: Rose Butler on Unsplash
Trail RCMP: Prepare for slower crossing at Paterson border this weekend

The City of Trail is inviting the public out to a free skate and swim over the Family Day long weekend. Photo: City of Trail
Trail residents can enjoy a free swim and skate over Family Day

Up to 50 per cent of the eligible pension can be split with the spouse of any age but if under 65, there is a restriction on types of eligible pension.
Word of caution; optimizing a pension split is not simple