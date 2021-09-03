Van Horn wins sixth Blaylock ladies golf championship

Last year’s competition was cancelled so it was wonderful to hold the tournament once more

The 97th Blaylock Ladies Club Championship was held at Birchbank Golf Course on Aug. 28 and 29.

Last year’s competition was cancelled due to COVID so it was wonderful to be able to hold the tournament once more.

The Ladies’ Club would like to thank the tournament sponsor AM Ford. Dan, DJ, we really appreciate the continuing support.

Saturday golf was from the red tees and Sunday from the white tees. Defending champion, Terry Van Horn, won the Blaylock Bowl Club Championship for her 6th time with a two day gross score of 169.

Sophia Park, who has won the cup herself three times previously, won Runner Up Low Gross with a two day total of 176.

Dana Haas won the Elsie Buchanan trophy for overall low net with a two day net score of 135. Dana also won the Francis Lauriente Rose Bowl for the least putts (60) over the two days. She beat out fellow-competitors Sophia Park and Rose Beauchamp in a putt-off.

Flight prizes were awarded:

Flight A

– Low Gross Winner – Maureen Elliott (191)

– Runner Up – Rose Katnich (192)

– Low Net Winner – Colleen DeRosa (143)

– Runner Up – Ilo Shubert (145)

Flight B

– Low Gross Winner – Debbie Pearce (206)

– Runner Up – Anita Cameron (222)

– Low Net Winner – Doreen Campbell (148)

– Runner Up – Eileen Holm (150

Congratulations to the 2021 winners and thanks to all the golfers who participated in a great weekend of golf and comraderie.



