Vancouver Canucks fan has last word on NHL team’s legacy of losing

Obituary expresses his disappointment

Russell George Atkins Feb. 2, 1943 - Jan. 13, 2023.

Russell George Atkins Feb. 2, 1943 - Jan. 13, 2023.

Russell George Atkins was a Vancouver Canucks fan until the very end.

Unfortunately, being a fan of the NHL team means being disappointed all your life – three trips to the Stanley Cup finals in 52 years (and most likely 53) and no Stanley Cups.

A memorial for Atkins was placed on the Campbell River Mirror’s website Jan. 13 and concluded with the ultimate epitaph for the sadsack team which in recent weeks has piled more embarrassment on a rich legacy of disappointment with the very public firing of fan-favourite coach Bruce Boudreau during another losing season.

READ MORE: Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

The loving tribute to Atkins concluded with a reflection of his unending wait for the ultimate hockey prize for his favourite team:

“Russell would’ve liked to have had 6 of the Vancouver Canucks to be his pallbearers so they could have let him down one more time.”

READ MORE: THE MOJ: For many Canuck fans, the hope candle has stopped burning

The story of Atkins’ feelings of disappointment is getting around as his obituary had more than 5,000 views Wednesday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverhockeyNHLvancouver canucks

Previous story
End to 30-year era: No more Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo; organizers cite lack of volunteers
Next story
Team White defeats Team Red 4-2 at 2023 kubota CHL/NHL top prospects game

Just Posted

Thursday (Jan. 17) Minister Anna Kang (right) toured the city with Mayor Colleen Jones (middle) and Trail councillors Bev Benson, Paul Butler, Nick Cashol, Thea Hanson, Terry Martin, and Doug Wilson. Photo: City of Trail/Instagram
Minister tours city with Trail council; update on shelter

RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C. Photo: The Canadian Press
Trail RCMP arrest Nelson man for brandishing knife, drug possession

The KBRH Health Foundation has received a $5,325 donation from the members of the First Presbyterian Church of Trail. This donation will support the Columbia View Lodge Garden of Gratitude Project, prioritizing restoration of the garden courtyard areas at Columbia View Lodge, ensuring they are fully accessible and usable. L-R: Mission Committee Members, Lottie Bonin and Esther Brown presented this donation to Doug Sperry, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member. Photo: Submitted
Greater Trail community steps up for regional health care

The Murphy Family Foundation is providing over $1M to upgrade the Kids Rink and provide enhanced programming for Greater Trail youth. Annie and Rich Murphy have owned the Trail Smoke Eaters since 2016. Photo: Jim Bailey
Murphy foundation commits $1.1M for Kids Rink upgrades and programming