Vela nets 2, LAFC routs Whitecaps 6-1

LOS ANGELES — Carlos Vela scored twice and Los Angeles FC rallied to a club-record six goals after giving up the opening score, beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 6-1 on Saturday night.
Vela, with 19 goals on the season, extended his lead to six goals ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the MLS Golden Boot race. LAFC (13-2-4), in its second year, became the quickest franchise to reach 100 points.
Yordy Reyna took advantage of a goalkeeping error to open the scoring in the fifth minute for the Whitecaps (4-8-8). But Vancouver’s Andy Rose knocked in an LAFC corner for an own goal that levelled the score in the 35th minute.
Stats.#LAFCvVAN | #VWFC pic.twitter.com/7d1LGcLqNw
— Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) July 7, 2019
LAFC scored twice more before the half. Adama Diomande headed in Vela’s corner in the 41st minute and Mark-Anthony Kaye buried a left-footed shot from outside the box into the upper left corner in the 44th.
Vela scored both of his goals in the second half to extend the lead to 5-1, and Diego Rossi capped the scoring in the 72nd minute.
READ MORE: Stoppage-time heartbreak: Whitecaps fall 1-0 to Sounders
The Associated Press