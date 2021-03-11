Peninsula Panthers and Kerry Park Islanders players battle during a Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League game in November 2020. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Peninsula Panthers and Kerry Park Islanders players battle during a Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League game in November 2020. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

VIJHL pulls plug on 2020-21 season

‘It seemed that this is the time to make this decision’

The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League announced on Tuesday that it will not be resuming play this season.

The nine-team junior B circuit remained optimistic that it could get back into action after halting games last November due to COVID-19-related restrictions, but a post to the league website from president Simon Morgan confirmed that the season was officially over, as determined in a unanimous vote by league governors.

“The current Public Health Authority discussions show it is unlikely there will be any changes in their current direction from where we are today,” Morgan stated. “And with the added pressures from facilities comparing the teams’ need for ice usage against the need for the removal of the ice for other sport- or health-related events, it seemed that this is the time to make this decision. Each team will determine their specific end date for their practice times with their players.”

The VIJHL played games in October and November, each team getting between 11 and 13 contests before the season went on hold on Nov. 21. The pause on league play was extended again in December, January and February, and BC Hockey announced the cancellation of the 2021 Cyclone Taylor Cup — the junior B provincial championship — in early January.

B.C.’s other junior B leagues have also called it quits on 2020-21. The Pacific Junior Hockey League, which operates on the Lower Mainland, also cancelled the rest of its season on Tuesday, and the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League did so in early February.

Morgan expressed his thanks to coaches, players, volunteers and team executives for their support and use of safe practice during games and practices, to fans for their patience, and to BC Hockey for its support in navigating temporary changes to rules and regulations.

The focus will now turn toward the 2021-22 season.

“We look forward to playing games again in the future and it is starting to look very positive that this will occur in late summer in time for this upcoming season,” Morgan wrote. “The VIJHL Board of Governors is already starting to work on the seeds of next season.”

VIJHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian wrestler hopes IOC-China’s vaccine plan can benefit the international community
Next story
B.C. hands Manitoba second-straight Brier loss

Just Posted

New provincial fund may help Castlegar’s airport. Photo: Betsy Kline
Provincial funding may help West Kootenay Regional Airport

New announcement sets aside funds for regional airports

Peninsula Panthers and Kerry Park Islanders players battle during a Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League game in November 2020. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
VIJHL pulls plug on 2020-21 season

‘It seemed that this is the time to make this decision’

Smoke Eaters
City proclaims March 12 ‘Trail Smoke Eaters Championship Teams Day!’

‘61 Smoke Eaters forward Dave Rusnell shares world championship experience

Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are pictured in this June 20, 2012 photo. Pandemic exacerbates opioid crisis, as overdoses rise and services fade. The COVID-19 crisis has overshadowed an equally dark pandemic of opioid overdoses, which have risen sharply since March as the border closure and limited access to services raise fatal risks for drug users. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Interior Health expands substance use treatment with new teams

The integrated treatment teams are based throughout the southern Interior

Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
UPDATE: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

There are currently just over 4,900 active cases

Atish Ram was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of 2020 and spent two months in hospital. Nearly a year later, he’s still dealing with what people call “long COVID.” (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Long COVID’: How a B.C. man is dealing with the effects of the virus one year later

Surrey’s Atish Ram is one of thousands of people continuing to deal with COVID-19 symptoms

St. Patrick’s Day is a special occasion for many pubs, such as this one in Trail B.C. (Trail Times)
B.C. liquor sales to be cut off early for St. Patrick’s Day

Similar to New Year’s restrictions for stores, pubs, restaurants

Contents from a tailings pond is pictured going down the Hazeltine Creek into Quesnel Lake near the town of Likely, B.C. on Aug. 5, 2014. (Photo by Jonathan Hayward)
New map details potential environmental threats from B.C. mines

Map editors pressure province to move faster on regulation reforms

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, fears new DFO regulations could derail his business. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
B.C. prawn fishers says sudden DFO change threatens their livelihood

Sale of frozen-at-sea prawns could now be made illegal

B.C.’s total COVID-19 data for a year of the pandemic and emergency measures. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s year of COVID-19: infections creep up, senior homes protected

Eighth-largest cause of death, behind cancer, heart disease, overdoses

A patient care review is underway at Kitimat General Hospital after allegations a pregnant woman did not receive proper care. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Northern Health denies lawsuit claim that racism played a part in baby’s death

Sarah Morrison and her partner Ronald Luft allege negligence and ‘deliberate racial indifference’

More than half of the residents of First Nations communities in British Columbia have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but most Indigenous people who live outside of these areas are still waiting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Most B.C. First Nations communities offered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

First Nations Health Authority says over 30,000 vaccinations administered, 54% of residents on reserves

The Pacific Highway border crossing. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. woman, 59, given $6,900 fine for allegedly breaking quarantine rules twice in 2 days

Woman claimed she was exempt from quarantine rules but couldn’t provide proof

Most Read