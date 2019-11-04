‘We are the Crowe!’

J. L. Crowe students and teachers rallied behind Trail native and former pro hockey player Craig Cunningham’s ‘All Heart Foundation’ last week raising almost $5,000 in their Bridge-to-Bridge Run fundraiser and the ‘Smoke Eaters in School’ ticket sales on Wednesday. Crowe is still in the running for a $5,000 prize, which the Murphy Family Foundation is awarding the school that sells the most Smoke Eater tickets. If successful, Crowe will also donate those funds to the All Heart Foundation. Donations are still being accepted, just contact the J. L. Crowe school for more info.

Jim Bailey photo.

J. L. Crowe students and teachers raise funds for Craig Cunningham’s ‘All Heart Foundation’