Wenatchee player released from hospital

Wenatchee Wild coach Chris Clark sent out a positive update on the condition of Wild defenceman Conner Overson after an injury cancelled the Trail Smoke Eaters game against the Wild on Friday night at the Trail Memorial Centre.

Almost midway through the first period, Overson received a clean hit from a Smoke Eater forward and fell hard to the ice.

The 18-year-old Richland, Wa. native was attended to on the ice, taken off on a stretcher and rushed to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

In a tweet, coach Clark said, “We are happy to report that after further testing Conner was discharged tonight is expected to make a full recovery. We would like to thank everyone from the Smoke Eaters who helped, Julia and Phil when the injury occurred. Also Head Official Grant Tyson who was also there helping. Thank you to the staff at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for all their care.“

The Smoke Eaters travel to Salmon Arm to face the Silverbacks tonight (Saturday) for their final game of the regular season.

