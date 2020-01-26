Wenatchee Wild earn split with Trail Smoke Eaters with shootout win

Trail Smoke Eaters open with 4-3 win, then fall 2-1 after nine-round shootout in Wenatchee,

The Trail Smoke Eaters and Wenatchee Wild needed nine rounds of a shootout to decide Saturday’s winner of Game 2 of their two-game series in Wenatchee on the weekend.

After each team scored twice on eight attempts, Wenatchee’s Hunter Hastings squeezed a wrister past Trail goalie Logan Terness for a Wild 2-1 victory.

The win secured Wenatchee a playoff berth lifting their record to 23-20-3-1, and currently sit tied for fourth place with Salmon Arm, who dropped both their weekend games to the Victoria Cougars.

Trail skated to a 4-3 win on Friday night, and looked for the sweep but both goaltenders were all but unbeatable in Saturday’s match.

Wild forward Luke Ormsby tipped a shot past Logan Terness at the 14 minute mark of the first to put Wenatchee up 1-0.

The Smoke Eaters replied 27 second later when Owen Ozar jumped on a turnover below the left circle, drove to the net and outwaited Wenatchee goalie Daniel Chenard.

The team skated through the final two periods, and the five-minute overtime period trading chances but unable to find the game winner thanks to 36 saves from Terness and 26 from Chenard.

Trail went 0-for-3 on the power play, and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

On Friday night, Trail forward Mike Colella scored the game winner on a perfect setup in front from Kent Johnson with 9:15 to play for a 4-3 victory.

The Smoke Eaters came back all night long before the New Jersey native notched his 21st of the season to break a 3-3 tie.

The Smokies went into a building that has arguably the most uneven playing conditions in the league, looking to continue their torrid pace having won 9-of-10 games.

After having a Trail goal disallowed, the Wild scored to go up 1-0 and went up 2-0 just 34 seconds later. Trail cut the lead in half when Johnson’s centering pass banked off a player and into the net.

Smoke Eaters forward Matt Osadick tied it up on the power play at 2:03, but Ormsby gave the Wild a 3-2 lead midway through the middle frame. With time winding down, Philippe Lapointe sniped a shot past Chenard to tie it at three with just three seconds left.

Wenatchee outshot Trail 27-17 with Matteo Paler-Chow picking up the win in the Smoke Eaters net. Trail went 1-for-7 on the power play, while Wenatchee went 1-for-3.

The split brings the Trail record to 30-14-2-2-1, as they get set to host the Prince George Spruce Kings on Wednesday at the Trail Memorial Centre.