Trail Smoke Eaters split with Wenatchee Wild on weekend. Russ Alman / Digital Media Northwest

Wenatchee Wild earn split with Trail Smoke Eaters with shootout win

Trail Smoke Eaters open with 4-3 win, then fall 2-1 after nine-round shootout in Wenatchee,

The Trail Smoke Eaters and Wenatchee Wild needed nine rounds of a shootout to decide Saturday’s winner of Game 2 of their two-game series in Wenatchee on the weekend.

After each team scored twice on eight attempts, Wenatchee’s Hunter Hastings squeezed a wrister past Trail goalie Logan Terness for a Wild 2-1 victory.

The win secured Wenatchee a playoff berth lifting their record to 23-20-3-1, and currently sit tied for fourth place with Salmon Arm, who dropped both their weekend games to the Victoria Cougars.

Trail skated to a 4-3 win on Friday night, and looked for the sweep but both goaltenders were all but unbeatable in Saturday’s match.

Wild forward Luke Ormsby tipped a shot past Logan Terness at the 14 minute mark of the first to put Wenatchee up 1-0.

The Smoke Eaters replied 27 second later when Owen Ozar jumped on a turnover below the left circle, drove to the net and outwaited Wenatchee goalie Daniel Chenard.

The team skated through the final two periods, and the five-minute overtime period trading chances but unable to find the game winner thanks to 36 saves from Terness and 26 from Chenard.

Trail went 0-for-3 on the power play, and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

On Friday night, Trail forward Mike Colella scored the game winner on a perfect setup in front from Kent Johnson with 9:15 to play for a 4-3 victory.

The Smoke Eaters came back all night long before the New Jersey native notched his 21st of the season to break a 3-3 tie.

The Smokies went into a building that has arguably the most uneven playing conditions in the league, looking to continue their torrid pace having won 9-of-10 games.

After having a Trail goal disallowed, the Wild scored to go up 1-0 and went up 2-0 just 34 seconds later. Trail cut the lead in half when Johnson’s centering pass banked off a player and into the net.

Smoke Eaters forward Matt Osadick tied it up on the power play at 2:03, but Ormsby gave the Wild a 3-2 lead midway through the middle frame. With time winding down, Philippe Lapointe sniped a shot past Chenard to tie it at three with just three seconds left.

Wenatchee outshot Trail 27-17 with Matteo Paler-Chow picking up the win in the Smoke Eaters net. Trail went 1-for-7 on the power play, while Wenatchee went 1-for-3.

The split brings the Trail record to 30-14-2-2-1, as they get set to host the Prince George Spruce Kings on Wednesday at the Trail Memorial Centre.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail Smoke Eaters play back-to-back in Wenatchee against Wild
Next story
Canadian Mark McMorris makes Winter X Games history with 18th career medal

Just Posted

Wenatchee Wild earn split with Trail Smoke Eaters with shootout win

Trail Smoke Eaters open with 4-3 win, then fall 2-1 after nine-round shootout in Wenatchee,

Literacy Week coming to Trail: Make reading time, family time

Family Literacy Week in B.C. runs Jan. 26 to Feb. 2

The Voice of Raisin: A whiff down memory lane

The Trail Times is introducing a new column. Benjamin Howard recently moved… Continue reading

Rossland council okays temp shelter for local man

Garry Camozzi can stay in the trailer until October 2020

West Kootenay snowpack nearing record levels

High snowpack can mean a greater risk of flooding in spring, say forecasters

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

One Toronto man is recovering after being infected

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

Dr. Jane Buxton, an epidemiologist at the centre, says drug users need more resources,

‘My heart is going to bleed’: Bodies brought back to Canada following Iran plane crash

Remains of Sahar Haghjoo, 37, and her eight-year-old daughter, Elsa Jadidi, were identified last weekend

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Wuhan bans cars, Hong Kong closes schools as coronavirus spreads

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said her government will raise its response level to emergency, highest one

Most Read